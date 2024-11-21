Super 16: Carbery, Capitals move up at quarter mark of season

The quarter mark of the season is here, and the Super 16 seems to be gaining some consistency after a wild start.

The same 16 teams ranked this week were in power rankings a week ago. Only one team, the Anaheim Ducks, who have won three in a row, got a vote but didn't make it. They were ranked 16th by one voter. That's it.

The Washington Capitals are the only team in the top nine that made an upward move in the Super 16, leaping two spots to No. 5, meaning the New York Rangers had to move down one spot to No. 6 and the Vegas Golden Knights one to No. 7.

Since it is the quarter mark and it's Trophy Tracker week here at NHL.com, we figured what a perfect time to take stock in the candidates for postseason awards among the 16 teams ranked. After all, without candidates for postseason awards, would they even be ranked?

Discussed in the write-ups for each team in the Super 16 are:

-- Nine players who should or could be in the running for the Hart Trophy given to the League's most valuable player

-- Seven for the Vezina Trophy that goes to the top goalie

-- Five for the Norris Trophy given to the best defenseman

-- Four for the Jack Adams Award for best coach

-- Four for the Selke Trophy as the League's best defensive forward

-- Three for the Maurice "Rocket" Richard Trophy as the leading goal-scorer

-- Two for the Calder Trophy, which goes to the League's top rookie.

As a reminder, to come up with the Super 16 each week, the 14 voters this week put together their own version of what they think the rankings should look like and a point total is assigned to each, with the team selected first given 16 points, second 15, third 14, and so on.

Here is the quarter-mark trophy tracker edition of the Super 16:

1. Winnipeg Jets (16-3-0)

Total points: 222

Last week: No. 1

"The Jets' historic start (fastest team to 15 wins, needing 16 games) has yielded several trophy candidates. Obvious: Connor Hellebuyck for the Vezina Trophy and the Hart Trophy, Scott Arniel for the Jack Adams Award and Josh Morrissey for the Norris Trophy. Don't discount the cases for Mark Scheifele and Kyle Connor for the Hart Trophy and even the Rocket Richard Trophy. Each has 12 goals. Adam Lowry should be in the running for the Selke Trophy. But to pick one, it has to be Hellebuyck for the Vezina Trophy. He leads the NHL with 13 wins, four more than anyone else. He is also first in shutouts (three) and top-five in save percentage (.923) and goals-against average (2.20) among goalies with 10 or more games played. The Jets go as Hellebuyck goes. He's their best player and their most valuable." -- Dan Rosen, senior writer

FLA@WPG: Scheifele finds the twine for his 9th hat trick

2. Carolina Hurricanes (14-4-0)

Total points: 202

Last week: No. 2

"Martin Necas always has been seen as a talented player. But now? ‘He's certainly driving the ship for us, there's no doubt about it. Pretty much on a nightly basis,’ coach Rod Brind'Amour said recently. His average of 1.66 points per game is nearly double his previous NHL best (0.87, 2022-23). He's third in the NHL with 30 points (11 goals, 19 assists) in 18 games, and he had points in 13 straight games (10 goals, 17 assists) before that streak was snapped against the Philadelphia Flyers on Wednesday. As the best player on one of the best teams in the NHL, there's no doubt Necas should be in consideration for the Hart Trophy." -- Adam Kimelman, deputy managing editor

3. Florida Panthers (12-6-1)

Total points: 179

Last week: No. 3

"What trophy can't the Panthers win? Maybe the Calder Trophy for rookie of the year, but that's about it. Aleksander Barkov could win the Selke. Gustav Forsling is in the Norris conversation. Sergei Bobrovsky is always among the Vezina favorites. Paul Maurice is perennially a top-five coach and in the Jack Adams Award conversation. But it's Sam Reinhart we should be talking about here. He is in the running for the Hart -- keeping the Panthers humming while Barkov missed seven games with a lower-body injury -- and the clubhouse leader for the Rocket Richard Trophy. There's no reason he can't hold that position. He had 57 goals last season, second to Auston Matthews." -- Shawn P. Roarke, senior director of editorial

4. Minnesota Wild (12-3-3)

Total points: 175

Last week: No. 4

"Kirill Kaprizov is arguably the current leader for the Hart as League MVP. Kaprizov is second in the NHL in scoring with 33 points (13 goals, 20 assists), one fewer than Colorado Avalanche center Nathan MacKinnon. His is fourth in goals, two behind NHL leader Alex Ovechkin, who has 15. The Wild forward has 12 points (six goals, six assists) in an active six-game point streak and 23 points (eight goals 15 assists) in an active 10-game road point streak. Filip Gustavsson also has to be in the Vezina conversation. Gustavsson is 9-3-2 with a 2.07 GAA and .926 save percentage. He is first in GAA and second in save percentage among goalies with 10 or more games played." -- Rosen

MIN@STL: Kaprizov with the tip-in, puts the Wild up 2-1 in the 3rd

5. Washington Capitals (13-4-1)

Total points: 169

Last week: No. 7

"Spencer Carbery is among the favorites for the Jack Adams after seamlessly blending eight new players onto a team that has surprised many with its 13-4-1 start. Alex Ovechkin was headed toward becoming a Hart Trophy contender, leading the NHL with 15 goals in 18 games at 39 years old, before he sustained a lower-leg injury against the Utah Hockey Club on Monday. With Washington among the best teams in the League and Ovechkin looking like he was going to break Wayne Gretzky's NHL record of 894 goals before the end of the season (he needs 27 goals), he would have had a strong case, but that seems less likely now that he's out week to week. Goalie Logan Thompson (8-0-1, 2.63 GAA, .913 save percentage) could end up in the Vezina conversation if he continues his strong start." -- Tom Gulitti, senior writer

6. New York Rangers (12-4-1)

Total points: 159

Last week: No. 5

"Igor Shesterkin may not have the eye-popping numbers he usually has, but anyone who watches the Rangers on a regular basis knows he should be in the conversation for the Vezina. Sure, a .911 save percentage and 2.80 goals-against average is not too shabby, and his 8-4-1 record has him tied for seventh in the League for wins. Now consider that he faces an average of 31.5 shots per game, which is third most among goalies to have played at least 12 games, and you appreciate how good he has been. Yes, backup Jonathan Quick has been amazing, going 4-0-0 with a .970 save percentage and 0.91 GAA in five games -- they have a great shot to win the Jennings Trophy -- but the reason the Rangers have the fifth-best points percentage in the NHL (.735) is because of Shesterkin. If he gets on a real heater, he could certainly be a legitimate Vezina contender." -- Bill Price, Editor-in-Chief

7. Vegas Golden Knights (11-6-2)

Total points: 138

Last week: No. 6

"Jack Eichel hasn't won a major individual award in the NHL despite being a top center. He didn't even win the Conn Smythe Trophy as the most valuable player of the Stanley Cup Playoffs in 2023 when Vegas won the Cup, and he led the postseason in scoring. But he has the best shot among the Golden Knights early this season. With 28 points (five goals, 23 assists) in 18 games, he's tied for fifth in the NHL in scoring. He has seven more points than his closest teammate, captain Mark Stone, who has missed six games with a lower-body injury. Stone's injury highlights Eichel's importance. He should be in the conversation for the Hart." -- Nicholas J. Cotsonika, columnist

8. Dallas Stars (12-6-0)

Total points: 123

Last week: No. 8

"This is an easy one, as far as I'm concerned: Logan Stankoven for Calder. We saw Stankoven make a big splash for the Stars when he was recalled late last season, and he's started off well again. The 21-year-old center has15 points (four goals, 11 assists) in 18 games, tied with Philadelphia Flyers forward Matvei Michkov (six goals, nine assists) for the lead among rookies. Stankoven has a little bit of everything -- strong play, some feistiness and a scoring touch. It's a good combination, and the Stars are benefitting from it." -- Tracey Myers, staff writer

9. New Jersey Devils (12-7-2)

Total points: 115

Last week: No. 9

"Nico Hischier has thrived under the tutelage of new coach Sheldon Keefe and is a big reason why the Devils are steadily putting it all together at the quarter mark of the season. Hischier might not finish with offensive numbers good enough to be in the discussion for the Hart, but he has certainly done enough to earn consideration for the Selke. The Devils captain leads his team in goals (10), ranks third in points (20), seventh in blocked shots (17), is first among Devils forwards in plus/minus (plus-10), and is first in the NHL in face-off wins (283)." -- Mike G. Morreale, senior draft writer

NJD@VAN: Hischier puts a shot home on the rush to break the ice

10. Toronto Maple Leafs (12-6-2)

Total points: 109

Last week: No. 12

"Auston Matthews would have been the top candidate to win an award this season, whether it be the Hart (the forward won it in 2021-22) and/or the Rocket Richard (he won it in 2020-21, 2021-22, 2023-24). But the prospects of being the recipient of either of those again have dwindled because of the upper-body injury that has currently kept him out for the past two weeks and counting. Mitch Marner and William Nylander have an outside shot at both but must be considered longshots. As such, Toronto's top candidate for an award is Anthony Stolarz for the Vezina. Among those who have played at least seven games, he is third in GAA (2.18) and No. 1 in save percentage (.927). Can a player who has never appeared in more than 27 games in a season keep up this pace? We'll see." -- Mike Zeisberger, staff writer

11. Tampa Bay Lightning (10-6-1)

Total points: 82

Last week: No. 14

"Nikita Kucherov for the Hart, Andrei Vasilevskiy for the Vezina, Victor Hedman for the Norris or Jon Cooper for the Jack Adams? You can pick your favorite. They're all logical choices. Kucherov won the Hart in 2018-19, when Vasilevskiy won the Vezina. Hedman won the Norris in 2017-18. But it's crazy to think Cooper is still waiting for his first individual honor. Cooper, who has two Stanley Cup championship rings (2020 and 2021) and two more visits to the Stanley Cup Final (2015 and 2022) was never named the coach of the year. With the departure of his captain this year in Steven Stamkos, Cooper might be a strong candidate for the Jack Adams if the Lightning can pull one more magical season. He's also the longest tenured coach in the NHL. He's been behind the bench in Tampa since March of 2013." -- Jean-Francois Chaumont, journalist principal LNH.com

12. Los Angeles Kings (11-6-3)

Total points: 60

Last week: No. 11

"Anze Kopitar is again showing why he has been a perennial Selke finalist as best defensive forward in the NHL. Kopitar is a four-time finalist and been a top-five finisher seven times in the past 12 years. He not only leads the Kings in points (21; five goals, 16 assists) but tops the team in face-off percentage (55.8) and is top 10 in the NHL in face-offs taken and face-offs won. Kopitar often plays against opponent's best lines and plays in all situations. Come to think of it, why not give him the Lady Byng as well? He has yet to take a penalty this season." -- David Satriano, staff writer

13. Vancouver Canucks (9-6-3)

Total points: 50

Last week: No. 10

"The Canucks’ forwards are off to mediocre start, as one of last season's top offensive teams is averaging 3.17 goals per game. However, there is nothing mediocre about the season defenseman Quinn Hughes is having. He is everywhere. Down the stretch of a close game, he seems to never leave the ice. The fluid-skating Canucks captain is leading them in scoring with 19 points (four goals, 15 assists) in 18 games and is eating up all the hardest minutes. All of it was on display Tuesday against the Rangers, when Hughes scored a beauty on a laser backhand shot against Shesterkin in the first minute of the game and played 28:17, including an insane 7:31 of the final 10:07. The reigning Norris Trophy winner looks poised to go after it again." -- Paul Strizhevsky, staff writer

14. Colorado Avalanche (10-9-0)

Total points: 43

Last week: No. 15

"Long way to go, but Cale Makar is looking more and more like a slam dunk to win the Norris Trophy. The 26-year-old received 11 of 15 first-place votes by our NHL.com panel this week to win the award at the quarter mark of the season, and with good reason -- he leads all defensemen in goals (eight), assists (19) and points (27) and is averaging 24:33 of ice time per game. Having nearly a double-digit lead in points among all players at your position -- players like Quinn Hughes and Josh Morrissey -- is no joke. If Makar stays healthy, the Norris is his to lose." -- Brian Compton, managing editor

COL@PHI: Makar blasts in stellar power-play goal

15. Edmonton Oilers (10-8-2)

Total points: 39

Last week: No. 13

"Despite having to overcome an ankle injury and getting off to a slow start by his standards, Connor McDavid could very well work himself into the Hart Trophy conversation. The Oilers captain has 14 points (six goals, eight assists) in seven games since returning to the lineup after missing three games because of the injury sustained at the Columbus Blue Jackets on Oct. 28. With two goals and an assist in a 5-2 win at the Ottawa Senators on Tuesday, McDavid pulled within 10 points of MacKinnon for the NHL scoring lead. McDavid has 24 points (nine goals, 15 assists) in 17 games this season and has 62 games remaining to try and make up the difference on MacKinnon, who has 34 points (seven goals, 27 assists) in 19 games. McDavid can never be counted out of the Hart Trophy race, having won it three times already (2017, 2021, 2023). If he can stay healthy, McDavid will likely make a charge up the scoring race again this season and once again be considered as the League's most valuable player." -- Derek Van Diest, staff writer

16. Calgary Flames (10-6-3)

Total points: 38

Last week: No. 16

"Dustin Wolf has silenced some of his critics early and could find himself in Calder contention if he continues playing as well as he has for Calgary. The goalie improved his record to 7-2-1 in 10 starts with 28 saves in a 2-1 shootout win against the New York Islanders on Tuesday. Wolf has a 2.36 GAA and .925 save percentage. He is a big reason Calgary is third in the Pacific Division. Wolf is in his first full season with the Flames. He played 17 games last season (15 starts) and struggled at times, posting a 7-7-1 record with a 3.16 GAA and .893 save percentage. Wolf (6-foot, 166 pounds) is considered small for a goalie by today's standards, and some believed he would struggle making the transition to the NHL from the American Hockey League, where he was dominant. Wolf was named AHL MVP in 2023, along with best goalie in 2022 and 2023. Wolf could be the first Flames player to be named NHL rookie of the year since Sergei Makarov won it in 1990 at the age of 31 after joining Calgary from the Soviet Union." -- Van Diest

Others receiving points: Anaheim Ducks 1

Dropped out from last week: None

Enterprise Team of the Week: The Capitals, up two spots to No. 5 this week, went out west last week after a 4-3 overtime loss to the No. 10 Maple Leafs at home. They had a 3-1 lead late in the third period of that game but couldn't hold it. They were undeterred. They went west and won three games in a row, defeating the No. 14 Avalanche 5-2 at Ball Arena, the No. 7 Golden Knights 5-2 at T-Mobile Arena, and the Utah Hockey Club 6-2 at Delta Center. They lost Ovechkin to a lower-leg injury in the game against Utah, so the Capitals didn't emerge whole from the trip. They still return home to play Colorado at Capital One Arena on Thursday (7 p.m. ET; KUSA, MNMT, ALT, SNP, SNE) riding a three-game winning streak and with enough confidence to withstand the Ovechkin injury. Their next four games are against teams ranked in the Super 16 this week, including the No. 9 Devils, No. 3 Panthers and No. 11 Lightning. -- Rosen

HERE'S HOW WE RANKED ’EM

JEAN-FRANCOIS CHAUMONT

1. Winnipeg Jets; 2. Florida Panthers; 3. Carolina Hurricanes; 4. Minnesota Wild; 5. New York Rangers; 6. Vegas Golden Knights; 7. New Jersey Devils; 8. Dallas Stars; 9. Toronto Maple Leafs; 10. Washington Capitals; 11. Vancouver Canucks; 12. Tampa Bay Lightning; 13. Los Angeles Kings; 14. Colorado Avalanche; 15. Edmonton Oilers; 16. Calgary Flames

BRIAN COMPTON

1. Winnipeg Jets; 2. Carolina Hurricanes; 3. Minnesota Wild; 4. Washington Capitals; 5. New York Rangers; 6. Florida Panthers; 7. Vegas Golden Knights; 8. Dallas Stars; 9. Toronto Maple Leafs; 10. Tampa Bay Lightning; 11. New Jersey Devils; 12. Calgary Flames; 13. Los Angeles Kings; 14. Edmonton Oilers; 15. Vancouver Canucks; 16. Colorado Avalanche

NICHOLAS J. COTSONIKA

1. Winnipeg Jets; 2. Carolina Hurricanes; 3. Washington Capitals; 4. Minnesota Wild; 5. New York Rangers; 6. Vegas Golden Knights; 7. Florida Panthers; 8. Dallas Stars; 9. Toronto Maple Leafs; 10. New Jersey Devils; 11. Tampa Bay Lightning; 12. Calgary Flames; 13. Los Angeles Kings; 14. Vancouver Canucks; 15. Edmonton Oilers; 16. Colorado Avalanche

TOM GULITTI

1. Winnipeg Jets; 2. Carolina Hurricanes; 3. Florida Panthers; 4. Washington Capitals; 5. Minnesota Wild; 6. New York Rangers; 7. Dallas Stars; 8. Vancouver Canucks; 9. Vegas Golden Knights; 10. New Jersey Devils; 11. Toronto Maple Leafs; 12. Tampa Bay Lightning; 13. Los Angeles Kings; 14. Edmonton Oilers; 15. Colorado Avalanche; 16. Calgary Flames

ADAM KIMELMAN

1. Winnipeg Jets; 2. Florida Panthers; 3. Carolina Hurricanes; 4. Minnesota Wild; 5. Vegas Golden Knights; 6. Dallas Stars; 7. Toronto Maple Leafs; 8. Washington Capitals; 9. New York Rangers; 10. Colorado Avalanche; 11. New Jersey Devils; 12. Edmonton Oilers; 13. Tampa Bay Lightning; 14. Vancouver Canucks; 15. Los Angeles Kings; 16. Calgary Flames

MIKE G. MORREALE

1. Winnipeg Jets; 2. Carolina Hurricanes; 3. Washington Capitals; 4. New York Rangers; 5. Tampa Bay Lightning; 6. Dallas Stars; 7. New Jersey Devils; 8. Florida Panthers; 9. Vegas Golden Knights; 10. Minnesota Wild; 11. Toronto Maple Leafs; 12. Colorado Avalanche; 13. Calgary Flames; 14. Los Angeles Kings; 15. Vancouver Canucks; 16. Edmonton Oilers

TRACEY MYERS

1. Winnipeg Jets; 2. Minnesota Wild; 3. Washington Capitals; 4. Florida Panthers; 5. Carolina Hurricanes; 6. New Jersey Devils; 7. New York Rangers; 8. Vegas Golden Knights; 9. Dallas Stars; 10. Toronto Maple Leafs; 11. Tampa Bay Lightning; 12. Los Angeles Kings; 13. Calgary Flames; 14. Vancouver Canucks; 15. Edmonton Oilers; 16. Colorado Avalanche

BILL PRICE

1. Winnipeg Jets; 2. Carolina Hurricanes; 3. Minnesota Wild; 4. New York Rangers; 5. New Jersey Devils; 6. Florida Panthers; 7. Dallas Stars; 8. Washington Capitals; 9. Vegas Golden Knights; 10. Toronto Maple Leafs; 11. Los Angeles Kings; 12. Calgary Flames; 13. Colorado Avalanche; 14. Tampa Bay Lightning; 15. Edmonton Oilers; 16. Vancouver Canucks

SHAWN P. ROARKE

1. Florida Panthers; 2. Winnipeg Jets; 3. Carolina Hurricanes; 4. Minnesota Wild; 5. Vegas Golden Knights; 6. Dallas Stars; 7. New York Rangers; 8. Washington Capitals; 9. Tampa Bay Lightning; 10. New Jersey Devils; 11. Vancouver Canucks; 12. Toronto Maple Leafs; 13. Colorado Avalanche; 14. Edmonton Oilers; 15. Los Angeles Kings; 16. Anaheim Ducks

DAN ROSEN

1. Winnipeg Jets; 2. Carolina Hurricanes; 3. Washington Capitals; 4. Florida Panthers; 5. Minnesota Wild; 6. New York Rangers; 7. Vegas Golden Knights; 8. Toronto Maple Leafs; 9. New Jersey Devils; 10. Tampa Bay Lightning; 11. Colorado Avalanche; 12. Dallas Stars; 13. Los Angeles Kings; 14. Edmonton Oilers; 15. Calgary Flames; 16. Vancouver Canucks

DAVID SATRIANO

1. Washington Capitals; 2. Winnipeg Jets; 3. Florida Panthers; 4. Carolina Hurricanes; 5. Minnesota Wild; 6. New York Rangers; 7. New Jersey Devils; 8. Toronto Maple Leafs; 9. Vegas Golden Knights; 10. Tampa Bay Lightning; 11. Dallas Stars; 12. Los Angeles Kings; 13. Vancouver Canucks; 14. Colorado Avalanche; 15. Edmonton Oilers; 16. Calgary Flames

PAUL STRIZHEVSKY

1. Winnipeg Jets; 2. Carolina Hurricanes; 3. New York Rangers; 4. Minnesota Wild; 5. Washington Capitals; 6. Florida Panthers; 7. Vegas Golden Knights; 8. Dallas Stars; 9. Toronto Maple Leafs; 10. Tampa Bay Lightning; 11. New Jersey Devils; 12. Calgary Flames; 13. Los Angeles Kings; 14. Vancouver Canucks; 15. Edmonton Oilers; 16. Colorado Avalanche

DEREK VAN DIEST

1. Winnipeg Jets; 2. Carolina Hurricanes; 3. Washington Capitals; 4. Florida Panthers; 5. Minnesota Wild; 6. Vegas Golden Knights; 7. Toronto Maple Leafs; 8. New York Rangers; 9. New Jersey Devils; 10. Los Angeles Kings; 11. Dallas Stars; 12. Vancouver Canucks; 13. Edmonton Oilers; 14. Calgary Flames; 15. Colorado Avalanche; 16. Tampa Bay Lightning

MIKE ZEISBERGER

1. Winnipeg Jets; 2. Carolina Hurricanes; 3. Florida Panthers; 4. New York Rangers; 5. Minnesota Wild; 6. Washington Capitals; 7. Vegas Golden Knights; 8. Dallas Stars; 9. Toronto Maple Leafs; 10. New Jersey Devils; 11. Los Angeles Kings; 12. Edmonton Oilers; 13. Tampa Bay Lightning; 14. Colorado Avalanche; 15. Vancouver Canucks; 16. Calgary Flames

