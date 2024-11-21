Super 16: Carbery, Capitals move up at quarter mark of season

15. Edmonton Oilers (10-8-2)
Total points: 39
Last week: No. 13
"Despite having to overcome an ankle injury and getting off to a slow start by his standards, Connor McDavid could very well work himself into the Hart Trophy conversation. The Oilers captain has 14 points (six goals, eight assists) in seven games since returning to the lineup after missing three games because of the injury sustained at the Columbus Blue Jackets on Oct. 28. With two goals and an assist in a 5-2 win at the Ottawa Senators on Tuesday, McDavid pulled within 10 points of MacKinnon for the NHL scoring lead. McDavid has 24 points (nine goals, 15 assists) in 17 games this season and has 62 games remaining to try and make up the difference on MacKinnon, who has 34 points (seven goals, 27 assists) in 19 games. McDavid can never be counted out of the Hart Trophy race, having won it three times already (2017, 2021, 2023). If he can stay healthy, McDavid will likely make a charge up the scoring race again this season and once again be considered as the League's most valuable player." -- Derek Van Diest, staff writer
16. Calgary Flames (10-6-3)
Total points: 38
Last week: No. 16
"Dustin Wolf has silenced some of his critics early and could find himself in Calder contention if he continues playing as well as he has for Calgary. The goalie improved his record to 7-2-1 in 10 starts with 28 saves in a 2-1 shootout win against the New York Islanders on Tuesday. Wolf has a 2.36 GAA and .925 save percentage. He is a big reason Calgary is third in the Pacific Division. Wolf is in his first full season with the Flames. He played 17 games last season (15 starts) and struggled at times, posting a 7-7-1 record with a 3.16 GAA and .893 save percentage. Wolf (6-foot, 166 pounds) is considered small for a goalie by today's standards, and some believed he would struggle making the transition to the NHL from the American Hockey League, where he was dominant. Wolf was named AHL MVP in 2023, along with best goalie in 2022 and 2023. Wolf could be the first Flames player to be named NHL rookie of the year since Sergei Makarov won it in 1990 at the age of 31 after joining Calgary from the Soviet Union." -- Van Diest
Others receiving points: Anaheim Ducks 1
Dropped out from last week: None
Enterprise Team of the Week: The Capitals, up two spots to No. 5 this week, went out west last week after a 4-3 overtime loss to the No. 10 Maple Leafs at home. They had a 3-1 lead late in the third period of that game but couldn't hold it. They were undeterred. They went west and won three games in a row, defeating the No. 14 Avalanche 5-2 at Ball Arena, the No. 7 Golden Knights 5-2 at T-Mobile Arena, and the Utah Hockey Club 6-2 at Delta Center. They lost Ovechkin to a lower-leg injury in the game against Utah, so the Capitals didn't emerge whole from the trip. They still return home to play Colorado at Capital One Arena on Thursday (7 p.m. ET; KUSA, MNMT, ALT, SNP, SNE) riding a three-game winning streak and with enough confidence to withstand the Ovechkin injury. Their next four games are against teams ranked in the Super 16 this week, including the No. 9 Devils, No. 3 Panthers and No. 11 Lightning. -- Rosen
