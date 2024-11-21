Super 16: Carbery, Capitals move up at quarter mark of season

The quarter mark of the season is here, and the Super 16 seems to be gaining some consistency after a wild start.

The same 16 teams ranked this week were in power rankings a week ago. Only one team, the Anaheim Ducks, who have won three in a row, got a vote but didn't make it. They were ranked 16th by one voter. That's it.

The Washington Capitals are the only team in the top nine that made an upward move in the Super 16, leaping two spots to No. 5, meaning the New York Rangers had to move down one spot to No. 6 and the Vegas Golden Knights one to No. 7.

Since it is the quarter mark and it's Trophy Tracker week here at NHL.com, we figured what a perfect time to take stock in the candidates for postseason awards among the 16 teams ranked. After all, without candidates for postseason awards, would they even be ranked?

Discussed in the write-ups for each team in the Super 16 are:

-- Nine players who should or could be in the running for the Hart Trophy given to the League's most valuable player

-- Seven for the Vezina Trophy that goes to the top goalie

-- Five for the Norris Trophy given to the best defenseman

-- Four for the Jack Adams Award for best coach

-- Four for the Selke Trophy as the League's best defensive forward

-- Three for the Maurice "Rocket" Richard Trophy as the leading goal-scorer

-- Two for the Calder Trophy, which goes to the League's top rookie.

As a reminder, to come up with the Super 16 each week, the 14 voters this week put together their own version of what they think the rankings should look like and a point total is assigned to each, with the team selected first given 16 points, second 15, third 14, and so on.

Here is the quarter-mark trophy tracker edition of the Super 16:

1. Winnipeg Jets (16-3-0)

Total points: 222

Last week: No. 1

"The Jets' historic start (fastest team to 15 wins, needing 16 games) has yielded several trophy candidates. Obvious: Connor Hellebuyck for the Vezina Trophy and the Hart Trophy, Scott Arniel for the Jack Adams Award and Josh Morrissey for the Norris Trophy. Don't discount the cases for Mark Scheifele and Kyle Connor for the Hart Trophy and even the Rocket Richard Trophy. Each has 12 goals. Adam Lowry should be in the running for the Selke Trophy. But to pick one, it has to be Hellebuyck for the Vezina Trophy. He leads the NHL with 13 wins, four more than anyone else. He is also first in shutouts (three) and top-five in save percentage (.923) and goals-against average (2.20) among goalies with 10 or more games played. The Jets go as Hellebuyck goes. He's their best player and their most valuable." -- Dan Rosen, senior writer