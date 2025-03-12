Mailbag: Nelson, Coyle give Avalanche depth at center; top playoff contenders post-Deadline

Now that the Trade Deadline has passed, it seems that there are true favorites in each conference. Is this going to be the new norm with a higher cap next year? Will there be teams who can afford to load up and some who can't? Is the NHL becoming like the NBA with super teams? As the cap rises year over year, could we see a disparity in which teams can financially afford to be competitive and those who can't? -- @theashcity

We can't have true favorites. It can't be plural. There is only one favorite. There are, however, multiple contenders in each conference, some that right now seem to have a more legitimate chance to go on a deep playoff run, but that's the case every season.

The Panthers are a contender in the Eastern Conference, but so are the Toronto Maple Leafs and Lightning. They play in the same division. One is not a true favorite. All are contenders. The Washington Capitals are a contender. Yes, the Hurricanes and New Jersey Devils have taken a hit. I do question their status as legitimate Stanley Cup contenders. I don't the other four, so that's four true favorites in the East? Come on. You can only have one.

The Winnipeg Jets, Dallas Stars and Avalanche all loaded up before the Deadline. They're all contenders. So are the Vegas Golden Knights and Edmonton Oilers. I put the Kings a notch below, but would anybody be surprised if any of those six teams come out of the Western Conference to play the Stanley Cup Final? No.

As for the future with the cap rising, this is a good thing. Revenues are up. The business is booming. Interest is growing. International hockey is on the rise again. How each team in the NHL handles its business is based on its own internal budget, but there will be opportunity for teams that want to spend. This was where we would be right now if not for the COVID-19 pandemic and the obvious financial implications it created.

Certainly, it's realistic to think the rising cap could impact teams from Canada because of the value of the Canadian dollar versus the value of the U.S. dollar. It's impossible to predict right now the significance of that impact. From a hockey perspective, though, if teams have a budget that is below the cap ceiling, it will put a premium on scouting, drafting and development. The better teams are in those areas the less impact they will feel if their internal budget comes in lower than the cap ceiling. It will also mean the less they will have to feel the need to "load up" before the Deadline.