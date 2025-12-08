Flames players volunteer at Ronald McDonald House

Backlund, Weegar, Cooley, Beecher give back at local hospital just in time for holidays

Flames at Ronald McDonald House

© Flames Foundation

By Christopher Detwiler
@Chris_Detwiler NHL.com Staff Writer

Tis the season of giving, and the Calgary Flames are coming through.

Mikael Backlund, MacKenzie Weegar, Devin Cooley and John Beecher all volunteered at the Peter Lougheed Centre on Friday, participating in the Comfort Cart program put on by the Ronald McDonald House in Alberta.

Backlund’s 6-year-old daughter, Tillie, joined the crew in helping out.

The Comfort Cart is an initiative provided by the Ronald McDonald House in partnership with Alberta Health Services to give complimentary snacks, drinks, toys, hygiene items, and more to families in the hospital.

“It’s always hard to see kids going through different things, but being here at the hospital is never fun for family, so we’re out to be here to support them and maybe give them a little bit of a smile,” Backlund told Livewire Calgary. “We are very privileged to play in the NHL and to live our dreams, so we want to do what we can to give back.”

Related Content

Backlund's daughter does adorable drawing, Flames place on T-shirt

Short Shifts

Tennis stars get custom Devils jerseys after New Jersey tournament

Star Wears: Rangers award Broadway Hat to player of game

Commanders rock Capitals sweaters at away game

Penguins Malkin shares picture with teammates, NBA superstar Durant

Goal of the Season? Ritchie's between-the-legs score comes off carom

Goal of the Season? MacKinnon dazzles with OT winner

Wendt scores incredible goalie goal for WHL's Americans

Marleau, Ricci participate in Sharks ceremonial puck drop

Greatest Save Candidate: Oettinger makes point-blank save… twice

Canadiens honor Markov with pregame ceremony

Devils honor Dillon after 1,000th NHL game

Ovechkin, Capitals honor Kopitar after final matchup

Wiesblatt honors late brother after 1st NHL goal

Rangers sign Make-A-Wish honoree to 1-day contract

Markov starts celebrations early ahead of ceremony

Dillon reflects on career ahead of 1,000th NHL game

Star Wears: Blue Jackets award Gaudreau-inspired ‘Donkey’ hat to player of game

Benn’s son attends 1st NHL game as Stars honor captain’s 400th goal