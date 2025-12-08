Flames players volunteer at Ronald McDonald House

Backlund’s 6-year-old daughter, Tillie, joined the crew in helping out.

The Comfort Cart is an initiative provided by the Ronald McDonald House in partnership with Alberta Health Services to give complimentary snacks, drinks, toys, hygiene items, and more to families in the hospital.

“It’s always hard to see kids going through different things, but being here at the hospital is never fun for family, so we’re out to be here to support them and maybe give them a little bit of a smile,” Backlund told Livewire Calgary. “We are very privileged to play in the NHL and to live our dreams, so we want to do what we can to give back.”