Kraken dress as Adam Sandler characters during comedian’s show in Seattle

Adam Sandler saw more than double on Wednesday.
The Seattle Kraken dressed up as characters from the actor’s movies during his Seattle stop of his stand-up comedy tour, “You’re My Best Friend,” at Climate Pledge Arena.
Team surprises actor, gifts him signed jersey in locker room
© Adam Sandler
Adam Sandler saw more than double on Wednesday.
The Seattle Kraken dressed up as characters from the actor’s movies during his Seattle stop of his stand-up comedy tour, “You’re My Best Friend,” at Climate Pledge Arena.
Forward Matty Beniers and goalie Joey Daccord went as Sandler’s character from “You Don’t Mess with the Zohan.”
Defenseman Josh Mahura, forward Berkly Catton and forward Tye Kartye all wore the iconic white cut-off cable knit sweaters from the actor’s movie “Billy Madison.”
In the Kraken locker room, the team surprised Sandler with their outfits and presented him with a signed jersey.
“Hey everybody, you guys look…thank you,” Sandler joked in a video posted by Climate Pledge Arena on social media.
Sandler posted a picture with the team to his Instagram account and called the outfits "hilarious."
Now that's what Sandler would call high quality costumes.