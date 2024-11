Cam Talbot had the cutest squad cheering him on during his 500th NHL game.

The Detroit Red Wings goalie’s kids created homemade signs to celebrate their dad’s career achievement during the team’s game against the New Jersey Devils at Little Caesars Arena on Friday.

His twins, Landon and Sloane, held up signs that read, “Talbot’s 500th Game!” and “Go Daddy!” outside the Red Wings locker room.