Panthers show off stylish beach outfits for arrivals

They don't call it called Sunrise, Florida for nothing.
Members of the Florida Panthers brought the sunshine during arrivals at Amerant Bank Arena on Sunday, coming in wearing sandals, shorts and beach towels.
Players dress up in sunshine theme to continue South Florida weekend celebrations
Defenseman Nate Schmidt even came prepared with sunscreen and a beach bucket filled with toys.
The team is celebrating “Sandal Sunday” as part of their South Florida weekend.
Surely these arrival outfits could brighten up any cloudy day.