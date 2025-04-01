L'Heureux scores in front of dad as family grieves loss of grandmother

“Obviously, anytime you have family in town, try to play your heart out for them,” L'Heureux said after the game. “It's been an emotional past week for myself, so to have him in the building, and obviously getting a goal was pretty special.”

L'Heureux announced the passing of his grandmother last week with a photo on social media. The picture showed L'Heureux with his grandma during his time playing for the Halifax Mooseheads in the Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League.

The caption on the photo read: “The best grandma I could ever ask for. Hard to put the words together to explain how much you meant to me.”

Predators head coach Andrew Brunette chimed in on the moment after the game.

“Obviously, it's a tough time for a young player to go through,” Brunette said. “I think he's supported by the organization, our team, our players, and obviously to have his parents come here tonight and see him score a goal is pretty cool.”

-- NHL.com Deputy Managing Editor Adam Kimelman contributed to this report