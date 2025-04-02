Leonard’s Boston College teammates cheer forward during NHL debut for Capitals

Washington forward flips friends puck during warmups before 1st game

Leonard BC teammates NHL debut
By Anna Kulesa
@akulesa_ NHL.com Staff Writer

Ryan Leonard dreams came true in his hometown on Tuesday.

The Washington Capitals forward made his NHL debut in front of his Boston College teammates and his family during the team’s game against the Boston Bruins at TD Garden.

Leonard signed a three-year entry-level contract with the Capitals after his season ended with Boston College in a loss during the NCAA Tournament in Denver on Sunday. He played two seasons with the program.

The Capitals rookie’s teammates were on the glass hyping him up during warmups. Three of his friends wore his college jersey backwards with Leonard’s name and number displayed in the front. Leonard made sure to flip his buddies a puck.

Before the game, Leonard told Monumental Sports Network that he couldn’t sum up his last 48 hours and that he spent it with his Boston College teammates in their college apartment.

“It still doesn’t even feel real,” Leonard said in the interview.

The rookie's family were also on hand for the milestone.

Leonard grew up west of Boston in Amherst, Massachusetts. The forward’s 30 goals for Boston College were the most in the NCAA this season. He was drafted by the Capitals with the eighth overall pick in the 2023 NHL Draft.

Short Shifts

Capitals release Ovechkin goal counters across D.C. area, NYC

L'Heureux scores in front of dad as family grieves loss of grandmother

Devils invite young fans to rink to celebrate Autism Acceptance night

Actor Jeremy Renner takes in Penguins game, praises Crosby as 'legend'

Crosby gets standing ovation for clinching 20th point-per-game season

Panthers show off stylish beach outfits for arrivals

Mascots for Devils, Duke team up for funny March Madness video

Hockey fans gather in Raleigh for opening of new outdoor street hockey rinks

McDonagh honored by Lightning for reaching 1,000 NHL games

Rangers broadcaster Rosen surprised by Ducks, Trouba with retirement gifts

Short Shifts Power Rankings: March 28

Ovechkin calls Capitals teammates back to ice to shake hands with retiring Fleury

McDonagh’s kids make homemade signs for defenseman's 1,000th NHL game

Utah defenseman Sergachev cheered by Lightning fans in return

Flames gift Kraken fan custom T-shirt after Andersson stare down

Members of Israel Elite Hockey League teams visit NHL office in NYC

Dvorsky’s dad cancels flight to see son’s NHL debut for Blues

Jim Harbaugh gives Ducks fiery pregame speech in locker room