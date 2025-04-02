Leonard’s Boston College teammates cheer forward during NHL debut for Capitals

Ryan Leonard dreams came true in his hometown on Tuesday.

The Washington Capitals forward made his NHL debut in front of his Boston College teammates and his family during the team’s game against the Boston Bruins at TD Garden.

Leonard signed a three-year entry-level contract with the Capitals after his season ended with Boston College in a loss during the NCAA Tournament in Denver on Sunday. He played two seasons with the program.

The Capitals rookie’s teammates were on the glass hyping him up during warmups. Three of his friends wore his college jersey backwards with Leonard’s name and number displayed in the front. Leonard made sure to flip his buddies a puck.