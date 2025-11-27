Capitals celebrate Ovechkin's 900th goal, 1,500th NHL game with special ceremony

Talking about the ceremony following the Capitals morning skate Wednesday, Ovechkin said, “The most important thing, my mom is here, my wife, kids. It’s a special moment.”

Ovechkin, who entered the game Wednesday with a League-record 907 career goals, scored his 900th on Nov. 5 against the St. Louis Blues.

“Obviously, it feels great and pretty special. A special moment,” Ovechkin said. “No one in history had done it and to be the first guy to score 900, it’s a pretty special moment.”

The 40-year-old forward became the eighth player in League history to play in 1,500 games with one franchise on Oct. 25 against the Ottawa Senators. Ovechkin, who entered Wednesday with 1,644 points in 1,514 games, also passed Joe Sakic (1,641 points) to move into 10th in NHL history in points, when he had four (33rd career hat trick, one assist) against the Montreal Canadiens on Nov. 20.

During the ceremony, which was emceed by Monumental Sports Network play-by-play announcer Joe Beninati, Capitals general manager Chris Patrick presented Ovechkin with a custom bronze trophy crafted by Logan Sports Group to commemorate his 900th goal. Capitals president of hockey operations Brian MacLellan presented Ovechkin with a custom oil painting by Ottawa-based professional sports artist Tony Harris, who created six previous paintings of Ovechkin.

This painting includes an image of Ovechkin as a 20-year-old rookie in 2005 side-by-side with the current Ovechkin. In the background, are the names of every teammate to play with Ovechkin during his 21 seasons.

These kinds of pre-game ceremonies have become common for Ovechkin. His most recent one before Wednesday came after he scored his 895th goal to surpass Wayne Gretzky (894) for most in NHL history on April 6 against the New York Islanders.