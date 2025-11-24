Bedard gets 100 plastic apples at locker for 100 career assists

Blackhawks forward gets surprise after practice to mark historic milestone

Bedard with apples

© Tracey Myers

By Tracey Myers
@Tramyers_NHL NHL.com Staff Writer

CHICAGO – How do ya like them apples?

It’s a question that was appropriate for Connor Bedard on Monday. While the Chicago Blackhawks center practiced at Fifth Third Arena, the social media team adorned the Bedard’s locker-room stall with 100 plastic apples.

It was in honor of Bedard, at 20 years, 127 days, becoming the youngest player in Blackhawks history to reach 100 assists when he had two in Chicago’s 9-3 loss to the Buffalo Sabres on Friday. Eddie Olczyk was the youngest prior to that, at 20 years, 141 days on Jan. 4, 1987.

“It’s good. I had no clue what it was at first, I thought it was some Christmas prank. Then I figured it out,” Bedard said. “It’s cool.”

Bedard, who now has 101 career assists in 172 games, is also the third-youngest active player to hit the 100-assist mark behind Sidney Crosby (19 years, 134 days on Dec. 19, 2006) and Connor McDavid (20 years, 85 days on April 8, 2017).

He has 31 points (13 goals, 18 assists) in 22 games this season, fourth in the NHL behind Colorado Avalanche center Nathan MacKinnon with 37, San Jose Sharks center Macklin Celebrini with 34 and Edmonton Oilers captain Connor McDavid with 33. If Bedard keeps up like this, there’s a chance he could join some of those players on Canada’s roster for the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026.

One thing is for sure, however, he won’t be keeping the apples.

“No, no I’m giving them back,” he said after they’d been cleared from his stall. “I’ll keep one.”

