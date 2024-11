Tage Thompson shared a moment with a young Tage Thompson on Saturday.

The Buffalo Sabres star flipped a puck to a young fan who shared the same name as him during warmups before the team’s game against the Calgary Flames at KeyBank Center in Buffalo.

On the glass, a young Sabres fan and his parents held up a sign that read, “My name is…Tage Thompson, too! This is my first hockey game!!!”