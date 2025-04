“It felt really good,” Landeskog said in an intermission interview with Altitude TV. “Yeah, it’s great I don’t know what else to say. It’s super exciting and it’s hard scoring goals in the NHL, it felt really good.”

In Game 3 on Wednesday, the veteran forward played in his first game since Game 6 of the Stanley Cup Final on June 26, 2022. He spent the last three seasons recovering from a knee injury, including a cartilage transplant in 2023.

Landeskog’s last goal was on June 20, 2022, when he scored twice against the Tampa Bay Lightning in Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Final.