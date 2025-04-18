Short Shifts Power Rankings: April 18

Alex Ovechkin and Juicy J put on a pregame concert in the Washington Capitals tunnel on Sunday. Rappers Juicy J and Project Pat high-fived the Capitals captain and his teammates before the team took the ice for a game against the Columbus Blue Jackets. Ovechkin greeted the rappers before him and defenseman Jakob Chychrun sang Juicy J’s song, “Bandz a Make Her Dance.” The Capitals star went viral dancing to the song earlier in the month while taking rookie teammate Ryan Leonard out in Boston.

