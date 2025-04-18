Throw out the Xs and Os and join Short Shifts for our own weekly power rankings. What is our criteria? Whatever makes us smile, laugh, cry or any other wholesome feeling. This list is updated every Friday with our top moments of the week.
Short Shifts Power Rankings: April 18
© Washington Capitals / Montreal Canadiens
Brendan Gallagher shared a heartfelt jersey swap with a Montreal Canadiens fan on Wednesday. The Canadiens forward met and swapped jerseys with a fan who offered to return his Hockey Fights Cancer jersey after she learned of Gallagher’s mother passing from cancer earlier this year. A month ago, the fan offered to return his 2022 Hockey Fights Cancer jersey that she purchased from an auction that year. Gallagher then invited her to swap jerseys during the last home game of the regular season. The two embraced before the Canadiens fan presented him with a floral box that contained the jersey. Gallagher wrote, “Thank you for being amazing! Never change!” on the fan’s new game-used jersey.
Ranking: Beautiful moment
Alex Ovechkin and Juicy J put on a pregame concert in the Washington Capitals tunnel on Sunday. Rappers Juicy J and Project Pat high-fived the Capitals captain and his teammates before the team took the ice for a game against the Columbus Blue Jackets. Ovechkin greeted the rappers before him and defenseman Jakob Chychrun sang Juicy J’s song, “Bandz a Make Her Dance.” The Capitals star went viral dancing to the song earlier in the month while taking rookie teammate Ryan Leonard out in Boston.
Ranking: Remix ft the Gr8 Eight coming this spring
Martin St. Louis should mail Brad Richards a “thank you” note. The Montreal Canadiens coach wore his former teammate's tie during the Canadiens' push to the playoffs. After they clinched a spot Wednesday, St. Louis revealed he sported two ties during the last half of the season, one which he had borrowed from Richards when they played together and never returned. The two played together with the Tampa Bay Lightning and New York Rangers. Richards responded on X writing, “Maybe this summer I can get it back?” Good luck, bud.
Ranking: I’m not superstitious, but I’m a little stitious
Skyler Brind’Amour’s dad had the best seat in the house Thursday. The Carolina Hurricanes rookie scored his first NHL goal in front of his dad, coach Rod Brind’Amour, during the team’s game against the Ottawa Senators at Canadian Tire Centre on Thursday. At the end of the first period, Skyler swatted in a puck in front of the net. His dad patted him on the back and said something on the bench after. The two posed for a picture with Skyler’s first goal puck in the locker room.
Ranking: Put me in dad ... I mean coach
Taylor Ward’s dad couldn’t believe his eyes Thursday. The Los Angeles Kings forward scored his first NHL goal during his NHL debut with his family in the stands. Ward’s dad put his hands over his face and was overcome with emotion after his son netted one in the third period. After hugging his wife, he put his hands in the air with tears in his eyes.
Ranking: Priceless
Macklin Celebrini and Will Smith have spent so much time together this year, now they are dressing alike. The San Jose Sharks young stars pulled up with matching T-shirts and hats Tuesday. The T-shirts feature Celebrini and Smith posing like Will Ferrell and John C. Reilly’s characters from the “Step Brothers” movie poster.
Ranking: Yes, they became best friends
Alex Laferriere might be good at aiming the puck, but his stick, not so much. After he was named first star of the game, Laferriere attempted to toss his stick over the glass for a fan in the stands. The stick didn’t quite make it over the glass, instead it fell onto the Kings bench. Laferriere nailed his second try, gently handing the stick over the glass to the fan.
Ranking: If at first you don’t succeed, try, try again