Short Shifts Power Rankings: April 25

It was the National Anthem rendition heard around the world. The Koreatown Senior and Community Center Harmonica Class performed the U.S. National Anthem before Game 1 of the Western Conference First Round between the Los Angeles Kings and Edmonton Oilers at Crypto.com Arena. Dressed in traditional Korean Hanbok, the ladies blew the roof off the arena as they performed the song with their instruments and the fans sang the words in the stands. The performance was credited on social media for sparking the Kings to a 6-5 win. In a video posted by the Kings, one of the club members called the moment a “dream come true” in Korean. The club was brought back, by popular demand, to perform the anthem again before Game 2. This time they sported Kings jerseys and received a warm ovation from fans. The Kings cruised to a 6-2 win and 2-0 series lead.

Ranking: Pitch perfect