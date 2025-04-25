Throw out the Xs and Os and join Short Shifts for our own weekly power rankings. What is our criteria? Whatever makes us smile, laugh, cry or any other wholesome feeling. This list is updated every Friday with our top moments of the week.
Short Shifts Power Rankings: April 25
© NHL on TNT/ Colorado Avalanche
1. The Harmonica Class
It was the National Anthem rendition heard around the world. The Koreatown Senior and Community Center Harmonica Class performed the U.S. National Anthem before Game 1 of the Western Conference First Round between the Los Angeles Kings and Edmonton Oilers at Crypto.com Arena. Dressed in traditional Korean Hanbok, the ladies blew the roof off the arena as they performed the song with their instruments and the fans sang the words in the stands. The performance was credited on social media for sparking the Kings to a 6-5 win. In a video posted by the Kings, one of the club members called the moment a “dream come true” in Korean. The club was brought back, by popular demand, to perform the anthem again before Game 2. This time they sported Kings jerseys and received a warm ovation from fans. The Kings cruised to a 6-2 win and 2-0 series lead.
Ranking: Pitch perfect
Gabriel Landeskog returned to the ice for the first time in three years and his biggest fans were there to support him. The Colorado Avalanche’s kids made a homemade sign for their dad’s first game since 2022 before Game 3 of the Western Conference First Round against the Dallas Stars at Ball Arena. His son and daughter held up a sign that read, “So proud of you Daddy!” on the glass during warmups. Landeskog skated over to his kids to greet them and flip them a puck. The Avalanche forward also earned many ovations throughout the night in his remarkable return from a knee injury that kept him out for three seasons.
Ranking: Worth the wait
Sebastian Aho got a little too amped for Shayne Gostisbehere on Tuesday. The Carolina Hurricanes forward took a tumble as he skated over to celebrate Gostisbehere’s goal during Game 2 of the Eastern Conference First Round against the New Jersey Devils. Gostisbehere and Seth Jarvis’ hilarious reactions to their teammate falling over as he tried to hug them were caught on camera.
Ranking: Storm surge fail
Auston Matthews doesn’t just flip pucks well. The Toronto Maple Leafs captain smoothly flipped teammate Mitch Marner’s stick back to the forward during Game 2 of their first round Eastern Conference matchup against the Ottawa Senators. Marner lost his stick in the Maple Leafs zone and Matthews flipped it back to him with barely a glance back as the two skated up the ice.
Ranking: In sync
Jake Guentzel’s son added on to his toy pile on Thursday. Guentzel gave his son a puck during warmups before Game 2 of the Eastern Conference First Round against the Florida Panthers at Amalie Arena. The toddler took the puck through the camera hole and gave his dad a fist bump before adding his new souvenir to his collection of toys that were sitting on the ledge of the glass.
Ranking: Toys R a mUSt