Short Shifts Power Rankings: March 14

One young Avalanche fan had the best seat in the house this week. A young fan named Wyatt was surprised by his parents with front row seats on the glass during a recent game. Wyatt’s parents originally told him they were going down to the glass to watch warmups. Once down there, he told his parents, “It’s my life goal to get seats here someday!” His wish came true a moment later when his parents revealed those were in fact their seats for the game. Wyatt jumped up and down before tearing up at the surprise.

Ranking: Life goal achieved