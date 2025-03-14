Throw out the Xs and Os and join Short Shifts for our own weekly power rankings. What is our criteria? Whatever makes us smile, laugh, cry or any other wholesome feeling. This list is updated every Friday with our top moments of the week.
Short Shifts Power Rankings: March 14
© Washington Capitals / Carolina Hurricanes
Jani Nyman had his parents on the edge of their seats during his NHL debut. The Seattle Kraken’s parents had a priceless reaction after he scored his first NHL goal during his first NHL game on Wednesday. Nyman’s parents, who flew in from Finland to be at his debut, jumped out of their seats and put their hands in the air as they celebrated their son’s milestone. His mother teared up as she sat back down. Earlier in the game, Nyman's parents couldn’t sit still every time their son touched the puck near the net.
Ranking: Finn-tastic moment
The Strome family took over Honda Center in full force on Tuesday. Dylan Strome shared a sweet moment with his daughter and nieces before he played his brother, Ryan Strome, and the Anaheim Ducks. The Washington Capitals forward skated over to the excited girls, fist bumping them through the glass and then tossing them a puck. One of Ryan’s daughters wore his Capitals jersey. Dylan’s daughter, Weslie, sported her uncle’s Ducks jersey.
Ranking: Jersey swap
3. Carolina Hurricanes and their kids
The Carolina Hurricanes got a hand from some very special guests on Sunday. Hurricanes players’ kids joined the team for the storm surge on the Lenovo Center ice as part of the team’s Kids Day. The adorable kids clapped along with their dads and the crowd at center ice. After, the kids took pictures with their dads on the ice. Defenseman Shayne Gostisbehere skated around with his baby son and held him up like Simba in a video captured by the team.
Warning: Cuteness overload warning
4. Young Colorado Avalanche fan
One young Avalanche fan had the best seat in the house this week. A young fan named Wyatt was surprised by his parents with front row seats on the glass during a recent game. Wyatt’s parents originally told him they were going down to the glass to watch warmups. Once down there, he told his parents, “It’s my life goal to get seats here someday!” His wish came true a moment later when his parents revealed those were in fact their seats for the game. Wyatt jumped up and down before tearing up at the surprise.
Ranking: Life goal achieved
Anthony Duclair took a mysterious tumble on Wednesday. The New York Islanders forward was partially caught on camera wiping out as he hopped over the bench onto to the ice. In the clip, Duclair disappears after stepping over the boards except for one of his skates flying in the air. No other clip was caught of the incident.
Ranking: Insert cartoon sound effect
Nathan MacKinnon was showered with love after his career milestone on Monday. The Avalanche forward received a water shower from his teammates in the locker room after he recorded his 1,000th NHL point. The team mobbed MacKinnon as he walked to his stall and woofed, in nod to the star’s nickname. He became the 100th player in NHL history to reach the 1,000 points milestone after recording two assists in the Avalanche’s 3-0 win over the Chicago Blackhawks.
Ranking: Raise the woof