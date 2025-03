The Strome family took over Honda Center in full force on Tuesday.

Dylan Strome shared a cute moment with his daughter and nieces before he and the Washington Capitals played against his brother, Ryan Strome, and the Anaheim Ducks.

The Capitals forward skated over to the girls during warmups and fist bumped them on the glass. The girls were thrilled to see the Capitals forward as they waved and banged on the glass. He tossed the girls a puck before skating away.