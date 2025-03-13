Nyman’s parents have priceless reaction to his 1st NHL goal 

Jani Nyman had his parents on the edge of their seats all night on Wednesday.

The Seattle Kraken forward’s parents had an emotional reaction to his first NHL goal during his NHL debut in the team's game against the Montreal Canadiens at Climate Pledge Arena.

Down 4-2 in the third period, Nyman received a pass from Kraken forward Jordan Eberle and snapped a shot in front of the net past Canadiens goalie Jakub Dobes to notch his first career goal.

Nyman’s parents, who came from Finland to watch his debut, jumped out of their seats and celebrated with their hands in the air. His mother teared up as she sat back in her seat.