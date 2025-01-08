Kadri points, waves to his mother after scoring goal during Flames’ Moms Trip

With the game tied 1-1 in the second period, Kadri tipped in a shot while crashing towards the net to give the Flames the lead.

The veteran forward immediately pointed to the suite where his mother, Sue, was celebrating with the other Flames moms. He then waved to his mother as he skated towards the bench.

Sportsnet’s Ryan Leslie caught up with Kadri’s mom to ask her what she thought of her son’s goal.

“I think whatever he does is awesome,” the forward’s mother said. “[He could do] no wrong.”