Kadri points, waves to his mother after scoring goal during Flames’ Moms Trip

Nazem Kadri put on a show for his No. 1 fan on Tuesday.
The Calgary Flames forward pointed to his mother and waved to her after he scored a goal against the Anaheim Ducks during the team’s Moms Trip at the Honda Center.
Veteran forward performs sweet gesture in 2nd period
With the game tied 1-1 in the second period, Kadri tipped in a shot while crashing towards the net to give the Flames the lead.
The veteran forward immediately pointed to the suite where his mother, Sue, was celebrating with the other Flames moms. He then waved to his mother as he skated towards the bench.
Sportsnet’s Ryan Leslie caught up with Kadri’s mom to ask her what she thought of her son’s goal.
“I think whatever he does is awesome,” the forward’s mother said. “[He could do] no wrong.”
It was Kadri’s 15th goal of the season.