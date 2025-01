Yanni Gourde was the special guest for the PWHL’s Montreal Victoire on Sunday, but it was his young daughter, Emma, who stole the show.

As the Victoire were getting set to face the Boston Fleet at Climate Pledge Arena during the PWHL’s “Takeover Tour,” Gourde and Emma joined the team in the locker room to announce the starting lineup.

Emma, just six years old, couldn’t seem to contain her excitement as she listed the starters for the game.