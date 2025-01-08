Marchand’s mom imitates her son in funny video

Bruins captain’s mother nails impression for team social post

Brad Marchand mom

© Boston Bruins

By Anna Kulesa
@akulesa_ NHL.com Staff Writer

Brad Marchand must have got his chirping skills from his mother.

The Boston Bruins captain’s mom, Lynn, pretended to be her son in a video posted by the team on social media on Wednesday.

“Ah, good morning. It’s a great day to be me,” Marchand’s mother said while rocking her son’s jersey to start the video.

She then recruited a couple of the other Bruins moms to recreate their sons pregame tunnel routine. Lynn side bumped and high-fived a couple of the moms before falling into defenseman Brandon Carlo’s mother’s arms.

On the bench, the Bruins star’s mom banged her stick on the boards as she pretended to be angry at the refs.

In the next clip, Lynn was looking at pregame notes that read “People to piss off” in the middle of collage of TNT analyst Paul Bissonnette.

She then mimicked her son’s postgame interviews in front of his locker stall and told fake reporters the Bruins had the best-looking team in the NHL.

The video ended on a perfect note with Lynn checking herself out in the mirror and saying, “I’m beautiful.”

Marchand’s mom is in town for the Bruins Moms Trip. The mothers are joining their sons for the team's two-game road trip to Florida this week.

After Lynn finished acting, she took on the team leader duties by lining all the mothers up for a group picture.

The apple certainly doesn’t fall far from the tree.

