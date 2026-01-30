Predators goalie Annunen loses stick, gains stick tangled in pad

For a brief moment there, Nashville Predators goalie Justus Annunen didn't have to distinguish between a kick save and a stick save.

Approaching the midway point of the first period against the New Jersey Devils at Prudential Center on Thursday, Annunen made a big stop on Paul Cotter's shot and turned aside a rebound attempt by Luke Glendening.

That's where things took a turn.

Annunen lost his stick and gained a stick at the same time, when teammate Justin Barron got his lumber tangled around the strap of Annunen's right pad.

As Annunen reached down to attempt to undo the mishap, Barron picked up the goalie stick to hand it back to him, then tried to briefly fix the mess himself.

Barron was unsuccessful and referees blew the whistle at the next available opportunity.