Duchene brings his new puppy to Stars picture day

9-week-old English Cocker Spaniel cuddles with dad’s teammates

Duchene puppy merle

© Dallas Stars

By Anna Kulesa
@akulesa_ NHL.com Staff Writer

It’s Merle Duchene’s world and the Dallas Stars are just living in it.

Matt Duchene brought his 9-week-old puppy to meet his Stars teammates during the team’s picture day on Wednesday.

Merle, an English Cocker Spaniel, was the friendliest boy, giving kisses and cuddles to the players in the locker room and on the ice.

The adorable doggie was very comfortable in his dad’s arms as the Stars skated up to shake his paw.

Noted dog lover, Tyler Seguin, made sure to give Merle some Eskimo kisses.

On April 2, the Duchene family announced the addition of the fur ball to their family.

Merle was certainly the life of the paw-ty.

