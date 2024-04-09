Fleury gets last laugh in prank war with Duhaime

Seems like Brandon Duhaime has learned not to mess with the king of pranks.

The Colorado Avalanche forward – and former Minnesota Wild teammate of Marc-Andre Fleury – had to post an apology video to Fleury on social media after the goalie got the ultimate victory in their prank war.

On Monday, Fleury – in response to Duhaime covering his car with toilet paper – took the pranks to another level while the Wild are in Colorado. He put a “For Sale” sign on Duhaime’s car and planted flowers on the hood. To top things off, Fleury took off his tires and locked them in the parking garage.