Fleury gets last laugh in prank war with Duhaime

Wild goalie messes with former teammate’s car, forces Avalanche forward to apologize

Duhaime car prank split

© Minnesota Wild / Colorado Avalanche

By Christopher Detwiler
@Chris_Detwiler NHL.com Staff Writer

Seems like Brandon Duhaime has learned not to mess with the king of pranks.

The Colorado Avalanche forward – and former Minnesota Wild teammate of Marc-Andre Fleury – had to post an apology video to Fleury on social media after the goalie got the ultimate victory in their prank war.

On Monday, Fleury – in response to Duhaime covering his car with toilet paper – took the pranks to another level while the Wild are in Colorado. He put a “For Sale” sign on Duhaime’s car and planted flowers on the hood. To top things off, Fleury took off his tires and locked them in the parking garage.

"I knew we were coming back here, and yesterday we had a lot of time because we flew in from Chicago the night before, right? So had a little time to go shopping and go to work," Fleury said. "I like this one. I think it's probably on top of the list. I like it when it takes time, takes some work. Teamwork, I like that too. The guys know and get involved, so you don't just laugh by yourself. You got some friends to laugh with."

The “For Sale” sign reads: “If you would like to know where the keys to the lock are and the tools to put the tires back on send me an apology video.”

Duhaime did just that on Tuesday, covering his face with an emoji in the video.

His car was still stuck in the parking garage on Tuesday morning, so the forward said he had to hitch a ride to the arena.

“I think [Fleury] had some help for sure,” Duhaime said in a video posted by the Avalanche. “Definitely wasn’t a solo-man job. I don’t even think he can change a tire to be honest with you, so I think he had some help for sure.”

Duhaime started the prank war back in December, while he was on the Wild, after he called Fleury “50” in an interview. Fleury responded by stealing Duhaime’s clothes and substituting his shoes with white boots. Later, Duhaime replaced the goalie’s stick with a cane.

After Duhaime was traded to the Avalanche, he took advantage of his return to Minnesota earlier this week, covering Fleury’s car with toilet paper to reignite the prank war.

But it looks like Fleury is the one who got the last laugh after all ... at least for now.

NHL.com independent correspondent Ryan Boulding contributed to this report

