William Eklund wrote the perfect ending to the San Jose Sharks straw hat giveaway day.

The forward recorded his first career hat trick after scoring the overtime winning goal to lead the Sharks to 3-2 win against the St. Louis Blues at the SAP Center on Saturday.

Fans tossed their straw hats the Sharks gave away before the game onto the ice after the goal.

Eklund threw on one of the Sharks straw caps to celebrate the win.