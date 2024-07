Devils forward Curtis Lazar made a cameo in the hilarious video and acted as the script writer for the video. So when Hamilton revealed that the Devils were playing Lazar’s former team in the Vancouver Canucks, Lazar had to add some color to the script.

“How can we not want to win this game for that guy?” Hamilton said in the video. “[Lazar] is just a really genuine person. He is really the nicest, funniest guy on the team. Also, he’s very humble and handsome.

“Did you write this?” Hamilton said, pointing to Lazar who gave the thumbs up.

Other teams around the League got creative with their schedule release videos as well, including the Calgary Flames, who’s video featured Mikael Backlund’s young daughter, Tillie, and her friends.

They were tasked with guessing which logo matched which of the Flames opponents this season, and the answers were spot on with what you’d expect from that crowd.