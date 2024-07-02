NHL 2024-25 schedule released, begins with Global Series in Czechia on Oct. 4

Monday, Oct. 14 will mark the first game available on Prime Video as part of its Prime Monday Night Hockey programming when the Canadiens host the Penguins at Bell Centre at 7:30 p.m. ET. The NHL’s new partner will offer 26 broadcasts in Canada, all on Mondays, throughout the season.

The 1,312-game regular-season schedule – 82 games per team – will conclude Thursday, April 17. A complete listing of each team’s 2024-25 regular-season schedule is attached, and below is a listing of each team’s home opener.

2024-25 NHL Regular-Season Schedule Notable Dates

Four teams will participate in the 2024 NHL Global Series presented by Fastenal and play regular-season games in Europe. The Sabres and Devils will play their 2024-25 season-opening games against each other in Prague, Czechia at O2 Arena on Friday, Oct. 4 and Saturday, Oct. 5. The Dallas Stars and Panthers will face off in a pair of regular-season games at Nokia Arena in Tampere, Finland on Friday, Nov. 1 and Saturday, Nov. 2.

All 32 teams will be in action on Tuesday, Oct. 22.

A rematch of the 2024 Stanley Cup Final will take place on Dec. 16 when the Oilers host the Panthers at Rogers Place. In addition, Florida will host Edmonton on Feb. 27 at Amerant Bank Arena.

On Tuesday, Dec. 31, the Discover NHL Winter Classic® will feature the St. Louis Blues and Chicago Blackhawks outdoors at Wrigley Field in Chicago (5 p.m. ET, TNT, MAX, SN, TVAS). The game continues the tradition the League established in 2008 of hosting a regular-season outdoor game at the onset of the new year.

Jan. 18 will mark Scotiabank Hockey Day in Canada and will feature all seven Canadian teams in action.

The League’s regular-season schedule will pause from Feb. 10-21 when the world’s top NHL players from Canada, Finland, Sweden and the United States gather in Montreal and Boston for the 4 Nations Face-Off, a new event featuring international tournament play that will consist of a total of seven games played over a nine-day period from Feb. 12 to 20, along with two designated training/practice days (Feb. 10 and Feb. 11).

On Saturday, March 1, the Columbus Blue Jackets will play host to the Detroit Red Wings outdoors at the 2025 Navy Federal Credit Union NHL Stadium Series™ at Ohio Stadium, home of the Ohio State University football team.

The Walt Disney Company (ESPN/ABC), TNT Sports, Sportsnet, Prime Video and TVA Sports are the NHL’s national broadcast partners for the 2024-25 season and will provide comprehensive coverage throughout the season. Complete broadcast details will be announced when available.

Ticketing information for NHL Events will be announced a later date. Fans can sign up for news and information for all NHL Events at https://www.nhl.com/events/.

Reminder: Scheduling Matrix

Each Division Has Eight Teams

Games Within Division

5 teams x 2 home / 2 away (Subtotal 10 home / 10 away)

1 team x 2 home / 1 away (Subtotal 2 home / 1 away)

1 team x 1 home / 2 away (Subtotal 1 home / 2 away)

Games Within Conference (Non-Division)

4 teams x 2 home / 1 away (Subtotal 8 home / 4 away)

4 teams x 1 home / 2 away (Subtotal 4 home / 8 away)

Non-Conference Games

16 teams x 1 home / 1 away (Subtotal 16 home / 16 away)

Grand Total – 82 Games

41 home / 41 away