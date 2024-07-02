NHL 2024-25 schedule released, begins with Global Series in Czechia on Oct. 4

Panthers will raise Stanley Cup banner before game against Bruins on Oct. 8

Coyle_Barkov_faceoff

© Getty Images

By NHL Public Relations
@PR_NHL

NEW YORK –The National Hockey League (NHL) announced today the 2024-25 regular-season schedule, which will commence in Europe on Friday, Oct. 4, when the Buffalo Sabres play the New Jersey Devils in the 2024 NHL Global Series presented by Fastenal at O2 Arena in Prague, Czechia.

The season will start in North America on Tuesday, Oct. 8 with a tripleheader broadcast exclusively on ESPN highlighted by the Florida Panthers raising their first Stanley Cup championship banner before facing the Boston Bruins at Amerant Bank Arena at 7 p.m. ET.

Check out the 2024-25 NHL schedule

The other games on Oct. 8 include the St. Louis Blues at Seattle Kraken at 4:30 p.m. ET and the Chicago Blackhawks at the Utah Hockey Club at 10 p.m. ET.

The following night, Wednesday, Oct. 9, will feature TNT’s season debut with a doubleheader featuring the New York Rangers visiting the Pittsburgh Penguins at 7:30 p.m. ET and the Vegas Golden Knights hosting the Colorado Avalanche at 10 p.m. ET.

Wednesday, Oct. 9 will also have six Canadian teams in action and includes the Toronto Maple Leafs at Montreal Canadiens (7 p.m. ET); Winnipeg Jets at Edmonton Oilers (10 p.m. ET); and the Calgary Flames at Vancouver Canucks (10 p.m. ET). All three games will be broadcast on Sportsnet.

Picture2

Monday, Oct. 14 will mark the first game available on Prime Video as part of its Prime Monday Night Hockey programming when the Canadiens host the Penguins at Bell Centre at 7:30 p.m. ET. The NHL’s new partner will offer 26 broadcasts in Canada, all on Mondays, throughout the season.

The 1,312-game regular-season schedule – 82 games per team – will conclude Thursday, April 17. A complete listing of each team’s 2024-25 regular-season schedule is attached, and below is a listing of each team’s home opener.

2024-25 NHL Regular-Season Schedule Notable Dates

Four teams will participate in the 2024 NHL Global Series presented by Fastenal and play regular-season games in Europe. The Sabres and Devils will play their 2024-25 season-opening games against each other in Prague, Czechia at O2 Arena on Friday, Oct. 4 and Saturday, Oct. 5. The Dallas Stars and Panthers will face off in a pair of regular-season games at Nokia Arena in Tampere, Finland on Friday, Nov. 1 and Saturday, Nov. 2.

All 32 teams will be in action on Tuesday, Oct. 22.

A rematch of the 2024 Stanley Cup Final will take place on Dec. 16 when the Oilers host the Panthers at Rogers Place. In addition, Florida will host Edmonton on Feb. 27 at Amerant Bank Arena.

On Tuesday, Dec. 31, the Discover NHL Winter Classic® will feature the St. Louis Blues and Chicago Blackhawks outdoors at Wrigley Field in Chicago (5 p.m. ET, TNT, MAX, SN, TVAS). The game continues the tradition the League established in 2008 of hosting a regular-season outdoor game at the onset of the new year.

Jan. 18 will mark Scotiabank Hockey Day in Canada and will feature all seven Canadian teams in action.

The League’s regular-season schedule will pause from Feb. 10-21 when the world’s top NHL players from Canada, Finland, Sweden and the United States gather in Montreal and Boston for the 4 Nations Face-Off, a new event featuring international tournament play that will consist of a total of seven games played over a nine-day period from Feb. 12 to 20, along with two designated training/practice days (Feb. 10 and Feb. 11).

On Saturday, March 1, the Columbus Blue Jackets will play host to the Detroit Red Wings outdoors at the 2025 Navy Federal Credit Union NHL Stadium Series™ at Ohio Stadium, home of the Ohio State University football team.

The Walt Disney Company (ESPN/ABC), TNT Sports, Sportsnet, Prime Video and TVA Sports are the NHL’s national broadcast partners for the 2024-25 season and will provide comprehensive coverage throughout the season. Complete broadcast details will be announced when available.

Ticketing information for NHL Events will be announced a later date. Fans can sign up for news and information for all NHL Events at https://www.nhl.com/events/.

Reminder: Scheduling Matrix

Each Division Has Eight Teams

Games Within Division

5 teams x 2 home / 2 away (Subtotal 10 home / 10 away)

1 team x 2 home / 1 away (Subtotal 2 home / 1 away)

1 team x 1 home / 2 away (Subtotal 1 home / 2 away)

Games Within Conference (Non-Division)

4 teams x 2 home / 1 away (Subtotal 8 home / 4 away)

4 teams x 1 home / 2 away (Subtotal 4 home / 8 away)

Non-Conference Games

16 teams x 1 home / 1 away (Subtotal 16 home / 16 away)

Grand Total – 82 Games

41 home / 41 away

Latest News

Henrique gets 2-year, $6 million contract to stay with Oilers

Must-see NHL games for 2024-25 season

Slafkovsky signs 8-year, $60.8 million contract with Canadiens

Capitals get Roy on 6-year contract, trade for Chychrun

Top remaining NHL free agents: Tarasenko, Johnson available

Hedman signs 4-year, $32 million contract to remain with Lightning

NHL Free Agent Tracker

Fantasy spin: NHL free agent signings

Skinner signs 1-year, $3 million contract with Oilers

Golden Knights hope to overcome exodus of Stanley Cup-winning players

NHL free agency opens with wild day of movement

Guentzel 'a perfect fit' for Lightning, GM says

Samsonov signs 1-year, $1.8 million contract with Golden Knights

Stamkos signs 4-year contract with Predators after leaving Lightning

Stamkos chooses 'different direction' with move to Predators

Panthers aim to 'keep evolving' roster after winning Cup, Zito says

Maple Leafs solidify defenseman group, goaltending at start of free agency

Sennecke, No. 3 pick in 2024 NHL Draft, attends Ducks development camp 