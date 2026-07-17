Here are some more underrated hockey in pop culture moments

The sport of hockey is pretty much a main character in movies like "The Mighty Ducks" and "Slap Shot." Recently, shows like "Shoresy" or "Heated Rivalry" have shown they can tell stories around the sport.

But hockey always finds its way into pieces of pop culture that have little or nothing to do with the game or even sports as a whole.

Take the wildly successful HBO drama "The Pitt." Now, when we first trotted out this gimmick, no one had even heard of the show yet.

The show, which won five Emmys and was nominated for 38 total, is set in an emergency room in Pittsburgh where doctors treat patients under tremendously stressful conditions. Some of those conditions are due to tragic circumstances, others under some self-inflicted mishaps.

Take the fifth episode of Season 2, which first aired in February. A young man comes in with a bad freeze dried burn on his chest. He tells the doctors that he was trying to brand himself with his family's crest.

The reveal shows the crest is the Penguins logo. The team clearly loved it, using it on social media wherever applicable.