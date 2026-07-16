Gronkowski, Sabathia show off NHL skills at Fanatics Fest

As part of the Fanatics Games this weekend, 50 celebrities and athletes are competing with 50 fans across eight events in all sports including hockey, baseball, basketball, football, wrestling, soccer, golf and mixed martial arts. Each person's six-best scores among the eight events were counted, with the winner getting $1 million. Second prize is a 2025 Ferrari, and third place receives a Lionel Messi Patch autograph (worth $250,000). There also will be other prizes, awarded to the top fan, if none finish in the top three, as well as to the top female competitor.

Gronkowski was joined Thursday by baseball Hall of Famers CC Sabathia and David Ortiz, Detroit Lions players Jahmyr Gibbs and Amon-Ra St. Brown, WWE wrestler Cody Rhodes, women's gold medalist Megan Keller and Twitch streamer Tota.

Keller also made three of five shots including one from the farthest distance.