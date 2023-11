The only thing better than honoring one Toronto Maple Leafs superstar is honoring two.

A handful of fans in attendance at the 2023 Global Series in Sweden - eight to be exact - wore shirts to spell out "MATTHEWS" in honor of forward Auston Matthews.

But when Hockey Hall of Fame forward Mats Sundin showed up at Avicii Arena to drop the ceremonial first puck, the group called a quick audible.