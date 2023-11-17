Sundin announces Maple Leafs starters at Global Series

Short Shifts

Stars host teen hockey player from Finland who is losing eyesight
Penguins goalie Nedeljkovic scores goal in AHL again
Blackhawks respond to old Travis Kelce tweet
Hellebuyck meets young fan who shadowed him at practice
Horvat tears up after tribute video in return to Vancouver
Jonas Brothers attend Oilers game after concert in Edmonton
Formula 1 racers visit Golden Knights before Las Vegas Grand Prix
NHL Breakaway: The ultimate hockey collectors community launches today
Sabres celebrate Okposo’s 1,000th NHL game
Capitals arrive with puppies before Canines Night
Fox partners with Brooklyn Bagel, to create content series with company
NHL Cultural Celebrations/Community Theme Nights blog
Hurricanes announce special white Whalers throwback jerseys
Marner's dog Zeus gets new toy from Maple Leafs fan
Predators celebrate O'Reilly's 1,000th career game
Save of the Season? Martin uses paddle for excellent save
Nylander rides subway to Maple Leafs game 
Avalanche name broadcast booth for late announcer McNab

Retired Swedish NHL player visits former team in home country

By Christopher Detwiler
@Chris_Detwiler NHL.com Staff Writer

The Toronto Maple Leafs had a special visitor on Friday ahead of their Global Series game in Sweden.

Maple Leafs legend Mats Sundin stopped by the locker room to read out the starting lineup before the players took the ice against the Detroit Red Wings at Avicii Arena in Stockholm.

“Let’s go boys. Keep doing what you’re doing guys,” Sundin said in a video posted on social media by the team.

Sundin – from Sweden himself – played for the Maple Leafs from 1994-2008. The Hockey Hall of Famer is the franchise’s all-time leading scorer with 420 goals. He also holds the franchise record for most points with 987.

Maple Leafs head coach Sheldon Keefe recognized the team’s Swedish ties before introducing Sundin.

“Coming to Sweden here is not just us showing up, enjoying the city and playing a game,” Keefe said in the video. “And it’s not just because we have five Swedes on our team but our connections here in Sweden for the Maple Leafs are deep, right?

“Leaf legend, Hall of Famer, captain and all-time leading scorer, Matt Sundin. Come on in here and get the starting lineup.”