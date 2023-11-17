Sundin announces Maple Leafs starters at Global Series

“Let’s go boys. Keep doing what you’re doing guys,” Sundin said in a video posted on social media by the team.

Sundin – from Sweden himself – played for the Maple Leafs from 1994-2008. The Hockey Hall of Famer is the franchise’s all-time leading scorer with 420 goals. He also holds the franchise record for most points with 987.

Maple Leafs head coach Sheldon Keefe recognized the team’s Swedish ties before introducing Sundin.

“Coming to Sweden here is not just us showing up, enjoying the city and playing a game,” Keefe said in the video. “And it’s not just because we have five Swedes on our team but our connections here in Sweden for the Maple Leafs are deep, right?

“Leaf legend, Hall of Famer, captain and all-time leading scorer, Matt Sundin. Come on in here and get the starting lineup.”