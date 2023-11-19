2023 Global Series Sweden top 10 moments

NHL Global Series

Global Series Mats Sundin Auston Matthews shirts

Fans wearing Matthews shirts at Global Series rearrange for Maple Leafs legend Sundin
William Nylander stars for Toronto Maple Leafs at Global Series

Nylander plays rock star for Maple Leafs, hockey at Global Series Sweden
Minnesota Wild take step in right direction during Global Series

Wild get 2 points, take ‘step in the right direction’ at Global Series 
Toronto Maple Leafs Minnesota Wild game recap November 19

Nylander extends point streak, scores in OT to lift Maple Leafs past Wild at Global Series
Ottawa Senators get unlikely offensive boost in Global Series win

Senators get unlikely offensive boost in Global Series win against Wild
Minnesota Wild see positives despite loss to Ottawa Senators

Wild see positives despite loss to Senators at Global Series Sweden
William Nylander stars on and off ice at Global Series Sweden

Nylander, Maple Leafs look to cap Global Series with win against Wild
Minnesota Wild Ottawa Senators game recap November 18

Forsberg lifts Senators to shootout win against Wild at Global Series
Maple Leafs' William Nylander sparkles in Sweden Global Series win

Nylander sparkles in Global Series win as Maple Leafs celebrate ties to Sweden
Detroit Red Wings disappointed after Global Series losses

Red Wings disappointed after blown lead, Global Series losses
Toronto Maple Leafs Detroit Red Wings game recap November 17

Nylander point streak at 16, sparks Maple Leafs past Red Wings in Global Series
Mats Sundin announces Maple Leafs lineup at Global Series

Sundin announces Maple Leafs starters at Global Series
Minnesota sees NHL Global Series as chance for reset

Wild looking to change course at NHL Global Series Sweden
Toronto Maple Leafs Detorit Red Wings Global Series game November 17

Nylander looks to extend point streak for Maple Leafs against Red Wings
Lucas Raymond helps Red Wings gain point in Sweden Global Series

Raymond sparks Red Wings rally during OT loss to Senators in Global Series
Tim Stutzle baseball swing in OT caps wild start to Global Series

Stutzle’s baseball swing in OT caps wild start to Global Series
Detroit Red Wings Ottawa Senators game recap November 16

Senators recover for Global Series win against Red Wings in Sweden
Nicklas Lidstrom presented with Borje Salming Courage Award

Lidstrom 'true representation' of what Borje Salming Courage Award stands for

2023 Global Series Sweden top 10 moments

OT goals from Stutzle, Nylander, Salming celebration among highlights

Stutzle-Nylander-GLO-split

© Getty Images

By Bill Price
@BillPriceNHL NHL.com Editor-in-Chief

The 2023 NHL Global Series Sweden presented by Fastenal came to an end when the Toronto Maple Leafs defeated the Minnesota Wild 4-3 in overtime Sunday. It was the last of four regular-season games played over the course of four days by four teams.

The week-long celebration of hockey in Sweden created numerous memorable moments. Here are NHL.com's top 10 from the Global Series.

Stutzle goes batty

Ottawa Senators forward Tim Stützle thinks baseball is boring, but that didn't stop him from doing a Mookie Betts imitation to swat home the winning goal with two seconds left in overtime of a 5-4 win against the Detroit Red Wings in the opener Thursday. His feelings about baseball didn't sit well with teammate Brady Tkachuk, but the Rolex watch he got from the NHL and the NHL Players' Association for being star of the game certainly impressed him.

DET@OTT: Stützle bats home superb OT winner for Sens

Remember Borje

The Maple Leafs' arrival in Stockholm presented the perfect opportunity for Sweden to celebrate the legacy of Hockey Hall of Fame defenseman Borje Salming, who died at the age of 71 on Nov. 24, 2022. Before the Maple Leafs played the Red Wings on Friday, Salming's son, Anders, dropped the puck in the ceremonial face-off between Swedish forwards William Nylander of the Maple Leafs and Lucas Raymond of the Red Wings. And then there was the premiere of the docuseries "Borje --The Journey of Legend" on Tuesday, an event that featured hockey royalty from Sweden walking the red carpet.

Global Series Sweden: Anders Salming drops the puck

Everybody loves Raymond

The 21-year-old Gothenburg native had a busy week playing tour guide for his teammates, judging a Swedish meatball contest between defenseman Moritz Seider and forward Joe Veleno, and scoring a goal in each game. Though Detroit got just one point in Stockholm, it was a memorable week for Raymond.

Swede dream in goalie

It was a matchup made in Swedish goalie heaven when Anton Forsberg (Harnsand) and Filip Gustavsson (Skelleftea) started for the Senators and Wild, respectively. Gustavsson made 30 saves and Forsberg had an assist to help Ottawa to a 2-1 shootout victory.

Mats trick

Mats Sundin was all over Stockholm this week, thrilling fans and players alike. The former Maple Leafs captain first walked the red carpet at the Salming premiere, and then read the lineup in the Toronto dressing room before a 3-2 win against the Red Wings on Friday. On Saturday, he did some media rounds and Sunday he performed the ceremonial puck drop. When he wasn't performing his official duties, he was greeting fans at the rink.

MIN@OTT: Brannstrom, Forsberg combine for a goal in 3rd

Connect the Swedes

Forsberg had not had an assist since the 2017-18 season and Erik Brannstrom hadn't gotten a point all season, but that all changed Saturday. Forsberg noticed the Wild were changing, so he slid the puck all the way from his goal crease to Brannstrom at the far blue line. Brannstrom skated into the zone and unleashed a slap shot that beat Gustavsson to tie the game 1-1. The Senators won in the shootout, which was made possible by the Swedish connection.

Willy World

William Nylander was no doubt the star of the show here for the Maple Leafs. The forward, who was born in Calgary but has Sweden citizenship, drew hordes of fans to an autograph signing in downtown Stockholm on Saturday. He left his signature on the ice too. Nylander had three points (one goal, two assists) in the win Friday and scored the game-winner in overtime Sunday. His assist on Auston Matthews' goal in the first period against the Wild extended his team-record season-opening point streak to 17 games.

TOR@MIN: Nylander sends home OT winner in tight

Alfie male

Daniel Alfredsson, undoubtedly the best player in Senators history, was behind their bench as an assistant coach for every game. The team's all-time leading scorer (1,108 points) certainly had the magic touch. Ottawa won each time.

Raise your voice

If Senators forward Parker Kelly and Wild forward Marcus Foligno seemed extra loud on the ice during the Global Series, it's because they got help from Swedish singer Johan Hegg. The lead singer of the death metal band Amon Amarth gave them some tips on how to growl like a death metal singer on the ice, helping them bring chirping to a whole new level.

Global Series Sweden: Kelly gets a singing lesson

Go Canada

The two Canada-based teams had the best trips to Stockholm, each taking four points back with them. Even though the two teams from the United Sates didn't get a win, the Wild got two points and the Red Wings one.