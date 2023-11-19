2023 Global Series Sweden top 10 moments

The 2023 NHL Global Series Sweden presented by Fastenal came to an end when the Toronto Maple Leafs defeated the Minnesota Wild 4-3 in overtime Sunday. It was the last of four regular-season games played over the course of four days by four teams.

The week-long celebration of hockey in Sweden created numerous memorable moments. Here are NHL.com's top 10 from the Global Series.

Stutzle goes batty

Ottawa Senators forward Tim Stützle thinks baseball is boring, but that didn't stop him from doing a Mookie Betts imitation to swat home the winning goal with two seconds left in overtime of a 5-4 win against the Detroit Red Wings in the opener Thursday. His feelings about baseball didn't sit well with teammate Brady Tkachuk, but the Rolex watch he got from the NHL and the NHL Players' Association for being star of the game certainly impressed him.