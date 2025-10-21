Avalanche reveal throwback jerseys with Nordiques logo

The Colorado Avalanche are giving fans a blast from the past this season.

On Tuesday, the team announced that it will be bringing back the Quebec Nordiques logo on their jerseys for seven games this season to honor the franchise’s time in Canada.

After spending seven seasons in the World Hockey Association, the Nordiques made their NHL debut in the 1979-80 season. The team moved to Denver in 1995 and changed its name to the Avalanche.

The Nordiques logo is inspired by the French flag and features an igloo and a fleur-de-lis, representing the team’s French-Canadian connections.