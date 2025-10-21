Avalanche reveal throwback jerseys with Nordiques logo

Franchise celebrating its roots with specialty sweaters that will be worn for 7 games this season

Avalanche Nordiques jeresy

© Colorado Avalanche

By Christopher Detwiler
@Chris_Detwiler NHL.com Staff Writer

The Colorado Avalanche are giving fans a blast from the past this season.

On Tuesday, the team announced that it will be bringing back the Quebec Nordiques logo on their jerseys for seven games this season to honor the franchise’s time in Canada.

After spending seven seasons in the World Hockey Association, the Nordiques made their NHL debut in the 1979-80 season. The team moved to Denver in 1995 and changed its name to the Avalanche.

The Nordiques logo is inspired by the French flag and features an igloo and a fleur-de-lis, representing the team’s French-Canadian connections.

“Nordiques” translates to “Northerners” in English.

The team announced the new jerseys in a social media video with Nordiques/Avalanche legend Joe Sakic walking through Ball Arena and revealing the new look.

Sakic, a Hockey Hall of Famer and two-time Stanley Cup champion, spent his entire 20-year career with the franchise. He was drafted by the Nordiques in 1987 and transferred to Denver with the team in 1995.

The Avalanche will wear the throwback jerseys for the first time on Thursday against the Carolina Hurricanes, who will also be wearing their throwback sweaters for the game.

