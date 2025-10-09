Penguins debut alternate gold throwback-style jerseys at home opener

The Penguins first wore gold as their main color during the 1980-81 season and kept it in the rotation through 1984. They brought back the gold jersey for the 2017 Stadium Series at Heinz Field and last wore them during the 2018-19 season.

This year's edition of the bright sweaters has a special tag featuring a gold bridge icon, a nod to the city's "City of Bridges" nickname. Three stripes on each sleeve signify the three rivers the city is famous for, the Allegheny, Ohio and Monongahela.

A triangular shoulder patch shows an igloo on top of three flowing rivers, a nod to the Penguins former home stadium, Civic Arena, known to fans as "The Igloo."

In addition to Thursday night, the Penguins plan on wearing the jerseys 10 more times this season.