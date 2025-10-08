Kings surprise fans with alternate jersey reveal

Actors have already mastered the backstage quick change, and now hockey players have, too.

The Los Angeles Kings pulled a fast outfit change before the team’s season opener against the Colorado Avalanche on Tuesday at Crypto.com Arena, revealing their new alternate jersey for fans in attendance.

Before puck drop, the players went through their usual warmup routine, wearing their normal home warmup sweaters, before heading into the locker room to change into the newly designed jerseys.

When the players came back out for puck drop, they had on the new look.