Kings surprise fans with alternate jersey reveal

Team warms up in normal home jerseys, comes out for puck drop wearing new design

Kempe with new Kings jersey

© Getty Images

By Christopher Detwiler
@Chris_Detwiler NHL.com Staff Writer

Actors have already mastered the backstage quick change, and now hockey players have, too.

The Los Angeles Kings pulled a fast outfit change before the team’s season opener against the Colorado Avalanche on Tuesday at Crypto.com Arena, revealing their new alternate jersey for fans in attendance.

Before puck drop, the players went through their usual warmup routine, wearing their normal home warmup sweaters, before heading into the locker room to change into the newly designed jerseys.

When the players came back out for puck drop, they had on the new look.

The jersey includes a crown as the main crest on the front, which is inspired by the original crown design of the franchise from 1967. The players also wear metallic silver helmets to cap off the sleek look.

Rocking the new jersey, Kings captain Anze Kopitar, who’s slated to retire at the end of this season, received a loud ovation from the crowd before his final home opener.

