Pacioretty retires from NHL after 17 seasons

36-year-old forward had 681 points with 5 teams, joins Michigan coaching staff

Max Pacioretty retires 93025

© John Cordes/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

By NHL.com
@NHLMedia

Max Pacioretty announced his retirement from the NHL on Tuesday after 17 seasons and joined the University of Michigan as a special assistant to the head coach.

The 36-year-old forward had 13 points (five goals, eight assists) in 37 regular-season games for the Toronto Maple Leafs last season. He also had eight points (three goals, five assists) in 11 Stanley Cup Playoff games, which ranked fourth on the team.

"After 17 seasons in the NHL, I'm excited to begin this next chapter with Michigan Hockey," Pacioretty said. "I'm so thankful for the teammates, coaches and fans who have been a part of my journey. Hockey has given me so much, and now I have the opportunity to help develop the next generation of players."

Selected by the Montreal Canadiens in the first round (No. 22) of the 2007 NHL Draft, Pacioretty had arguably his best NHL season in 2014-15, when he tied his NHL career high with 67 points (37 goals, 30 assists) in 80 games and also tied Tampa Bay Lightning forward Nikita Kucherov for the NHL lead in plus/minus (plus-38).

Following that season, on Sept. 18, 2015, Pacioretty was named captain of the Canadiens following a vote by the players. He held that role until he was traded to the Vegas Golden Knights on Sept. 10, 2018.

Pacioretty continued to thrive with Vegas, playing his first NHL All-Star Game in 2019-20, when he had 66 points (32 goals, 34 assists) in 71 games. He scored 236 goals from 2013-14 to 2020-21, which ranked seventh in the NHL.

Injuries began taking a toll during the 2021-22 season, when Pacioretty was limited to 39 games with the Golden Knights because of a broken foot and wrist injury that required surgery. He was then traded to the Carolina Hurricanes on July 13, 2022, but before he could play a game for them, tore his right Achilles tendon during training. When he returned, he played only five games before tearing his Achilles again in a game against the Minnesota Wild on Jan. 19, 2023, requiring another surgery.

Pacioretty signed a one-year, $2 million contract with the Washington Capitals on July 1, 2023. He had 23 points (four goals, 19 assists) in 47 games after returning from his injury on Jan. 3, 2024.

Pacioretty finished his NHL career with 681 points (335 goals, 346 assists) in 939 regular-season games for the Canadiens, Golden Knights, Hurricanes, Capitals and Maple Leafs. He also won the Bill Masterton Memorial Trophy, which is awarded to the NHL player who best exemplifies the qualities of perseverance, sportsmanship, and dedication to hockey, in 2011-12.

In his only season at Michigan, Pacioretty had 39 points (15 goals, 24 assists) in 37 games and was named to the Central Collegiate Hockey Association All-Rookie Team in 2007-08.

"Bringing in a guy like Max is huge for us," Michigan coach Brandon Naurato said. "He's been through it all in the NHL and knows what it takes to play and lead at the highest level. Our players are going to learn a ton from the way he sees the game, how he prepares and how he carries himself. It's exciting to have that kind of experience around every day. Having an alum like Max back around the program reminds our players that they're part of something bigger, and that's the Michigan Hockey legacy."

A New Canaan, Connecticut, native, Pacioretty had one assist in five games for the United States at the 2014 Sochi Olympics. He had 12 points (two goals, 10 assists) in eight games at the 2012 IIHF World Championship and also played three games for the U.S. at the 2016 World Cup of Hockey.

"Michigan has a tradition of producing elite talent, and I can't wait to share what I've learned to help these guys grow on and off the ice," Pacioretty said. "Just as important, this next step allows me to be closer to my family and spend more time with my kids. I'm going to be coaching my four boys in youth hockey and that's something I'll really cherish as a dad."

Latest News

Miller day to day with lower-body injury sustained at Rangers practice

NHL Status Report: Vasilevskiy practices with Lightning

Ovechkin on track to start season with Capitals after full-contact practice

Zuccarello will miss start of season for Wild with lower-body injury

Players signed to professional tryouts for NHL training camps

'NHL Fantasy on Ice' live draft on YouTube

Three Days Grace attends Kraken preseason game

Kaprizov signs 8-year, $136 million contract to stay with Wild

Sept. 29: NHL Preseason Roundup

How 8 Western Conference teams can get back into Stanley Cup Playoffs

Atlantic Division winner debated by NHL.com panel

Golden Knights attract stars with culture built from inaugural success

Predators season preview: Stamkos, Marchessault, Skjei look to bounce back

Islanders season preview: Aiming for playoff return with No. 1 pick Schaefer

Toews, Marner among new faces in new places for 2025-26 season

NHL Status Report: Hoglander out 8-10 weeks for Canucks

McKenna, projected No. 1 pick in 2026 NHL Draft, quickly wowing Penn State

Panthers to debut scoreboard at Amerant Bank Arena