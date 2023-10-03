Latest News

Kolzig discusses playing career, coaching role with Capitals in Q&A with NHL.com

Former goalie also talks about Ovechkin, winning Cup with Washington in 2018

Sitting down with Olaf Kolzig

By Tom Gulitti
@TomGulittiNHL NHL.com Staff Writer

In NHL.com's Q&A feature called "Sitting Down with …" we talk to key figures in the game, gaining insight into their lives on and off the ice. In this special offseason edition, we feature Washington Capitals development coach and former goalie Olaf Kolzig.

ARLINGTON, Va. -- Olaf Kolzig’s old and current job intersected for a busy but enjoyable few days during the Washington Capitals Alumni Association 2023 Alumni Weekend last week.

The 53-year-old former goalie watched Washington’s 4-3 preseason victory against the Detroit Red Wings in a suite with more than 20 alumni members, including old teammates such as Peter Bondra, Dmitri Khristich and Ken Klee, at Capital One Arena on Thursday night. On Friday morning, Kolzig was at MedStar Capitals IcePlex to watch a training camp practice in his role as a Capitals development coach, and later that evening, the alumni hosted a Fantasy Camp on-ice clinic and a Stars & Spirits rooftop charity event benefitting the Capitals Alumni Community Fund.

Kolzig loved it all.

“It’s awesome,” Kolzig said. “It’s really something that started taking off just before COVID came (in 2020). Peter Bondra and the staff up in the front office have really taken the bull by the horns and tried to make it something that we can hopefully someday compete with St. Louis and Philly and Chicago. … Now we’ve got Braden Holtby, who we’re still trying to get to come. Mike Green was there and Karl Alzner. So, as more and more guys retire, the alumni are going to be bigger and bigger.”

Kolzig, who retired in 2009 after 17 NHL seasons (16 with Washington), holds the Capitals record for wins (301) and is tied for first in shutouts in their history with Holtby (35). During his career, he won the Vezina Trophy as the NHL’s best goalie in 1999-2000, and the King Clancy Trophy, which is awarded annually to the NHL player who best exemplifies leadership qualities on and off the ice and has made a noteworthy humanitarian contribution in their community, in 2005-06.

Kolzig came the closest to winning the Stanley Cup as a player in 1998, when he helped the Capitals advance to the Stanely Cup Final before they were swept by the Red Wings. However, after retirement he was hired by the Capitals as an associate goaltender coach in 2011, and seven years later, he finally got his name on the Cup.

In a Q&A with NHL.com, Kolzig discussed his career, seeing old friends, his memories of a young Alex Ovechkin, working with the Capitals’ prospects, and more.

When the alumni see each other, do you go right back to telling the same stories from when you were playing?

“Oh yeah. We reminisce, obviously, about the time we went to the [1998 Stanley Cup Final] and all the guys that we played with that are coaching now. We talk about our kids and all of a sudden, you know, when we were playing together, I didn’t have kids and Kenny Klee had very young kids, and now my girls are in college and his kids are done with college. It’s just crazy how life changes, and it’s just great to catch up and see how everybody is doing.”

What is your fondest memory from your playing career? Is it to that run to the 1998 Stanley Cup Final?

“Yeah, you’d have to say that’s what it was on the ice. The year I won the King Clancy is probably the proudest moment for me. My dad had just passed away, and to be given that award for leadership on and off the ice … it’s more important to do the stuff away from the rink because we can have such an influence on people, and to be able to help less fortunate (people), as athletes we have a platform, and we can make such a difference. So, for me, my proudest moment was winning that award. I know my dad would have been proud, and my mom was there.”

The Capitals ran into an all-time team in the Cup Final in the Red Wings, who won back-to-back championships (also 1997). As disappointing as that was at the time, can you appreciate what you were able to accomplish that season?

“No question. We surprised a lot of people. That was my coming out season. When we went into the series against Detroit, because they were the defending champs and they had a special team, I think there was just a tad of disbelief that we could beat them, and I think that was the difference. Had we won Game 2 (a 5-4 overtime loss), which we were in control, I think the series would’ve been different because I think our mindset would’ve changed and we would’ve been coming home tied instead of down 2-0. But again, they had a great team. Then you realize how hard it is to get there because the next year we were like: ‘We’re even a better ream this year. We’ll try to find a way to get back into it and get there again.’ And I don’t think we got out of the first round for the next 10 years. So, it’s a hard thing to do.”

Did getting your name on the Cup after the Capitals won it in 2018 take away some of the sting?

“Oh yeah. For me, it wasn’t a matter of getting my name on the Cup. That’s obviously special and that’s always going to be there, but just being part of a team that wins the Cup, regardless of if you’re management, if you’re in player development, coaches, everybody has a hand in it. Ultimately, the players are the ones who perform, but there’s a lot of us that get the guys ready. For me personally, there were six guys in the lineup I had worked with the year before in Hershey (of the American Hockey League). So, that’s gratifying. It would’ve been awesome to win it as a player, but it was just as satisfying winning in 2018 as a player development guy.”

Kolzig cup

What are your memories of Alex Ovechkin when he first joined the Capitals as a rookie in 2005?

“The first time I faced his shot, I’m like, ‘This kid is going to be special.’ I think the best thing I tell people about ‘Ovi’ is when he came over here, he immersed himself right away. He wanted to learn the language. He wanted to room with a North American guy so he could understand the culture. His enthusiasm, his exuberance, his youthfulness, it just kind of rubbed off on all of us.”

You thought he’d be special. Could you have imagined that he’d score 822 goals and have a chance to break Wayne Gretzky’s NHL record of 894?

“Not this special. Of course not. I didn’t think anybody would touch Gretzky’s record. Not to take away from the goaltending in the past, but it’s just a combination of things: the way that teams play now, how good the goaltending is, longevity. He’s been relatively healthy his whole career. Yeah, he missed a few games with a back or a sore knee or whatever, but the guy, he’s special. He’s the best natural goal-scorer on the planet. Whether he gets the record or not, in my opinion, he’s the best natural goal-scorer.”

As a development coach, is training camp your busiest time of the year?

“No, development camp in July is our busiest time. Basically, the development staff and the minor league staff take over that. Training camp, we have rookie camp we’re involved with, but it’s not our camp. It’s the team’s camp. So, we’re evaluating. We’re putting together improvement plans for the guys, where we see they need improvement to get to the next level, establishing relationships. So, you do a lot of watching, a lot of talking. … I’m going home for like a week, then I’ll be in Hershey, and then the travel starts.”

Do you work solely with the goalies?

“No. Now that Jimmy (Slater) and Brooks (Orpik) are involved, I don’t need to go see all our prospects. They basically do the forwards and [defensemen], but guys in my area, like Andrew Cristall (No. 40 pick in the 2023 NHL Draft) in Kelowna (Western Hockey League), that’s six hours from me. He comes down to Tri-City (the WHL team Kolzig co-owns), so I’ll see him there.”

What did Hershey winning the Calder Cup last season mean for the organization and, in particular, those young players who are trying to establish themselves as NHL players?

“I think anytime you can win, no matter what level, it bodes well for the organization, whether it’s South Carolina (of the ECHL) or Hershey, because that winning feeling will never go away. You know how you performed under pressure, which is something I took from when I won the Calder Cup (with Portland in 1994) and applied that to the run in 1998. I’d been here before. I know what it means to make a key save in a hockey game or score a huge goal in a game. You don’t succumb to the pressure, and it translates to the big team. That’s why everybody wants a winner, because they’ve been there and they know what it takes, and that correlates to the big team.”