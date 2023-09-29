Ovechkin playing tutor to rookie Miroshnichenko with Capitals

WASHINGTON -- Alex Ovechkin has been doing a little bit of everything on and off the ice to help Washington Capitals rookie Ivan Miroshnichenko with the adjustment to the NHL and North America.

So it was fitting the Washington captain also served as Miroshnichenko's interpreter after the 19-year-old Russia-born forward had two assists, playing on a line with Ovechkin, in a 4-3 victory against the Detroit Red Wings in his NHL preseason debut at Capital One Arena on Thursday.

"Yeah, it's (a) pretty special moment," Miroshnichenko said through Ovechkin of playing with Ovechkin, second in NHL history with 822 goals, 72 behind Wayne Gretzky's League record of 894.

At that moment, Ovechkin, who is 38, seemed to realize he's twice Miroshnichenko's age and interrupted relaying Miroshnichenko's words with a thought of his own.

"I was drafted when he was 1. Jesus, I'm old," said Ovechkin, who was selected by the Capitals with the No. 1 pick in the 2004 NHL Draft. "Yeah, but he's watching us on TV (when he was younger), and it's kind of a dream come true."

It was a night Miroshnichenko dreamed of since Washington selected him with the No. 20 pick in the 2022 NHL Draft. He had been projected to be a top-five pick in the draft before being diagnosed with Hodgkin's lymphoma in February 2022.

Now cancer free and focused on trying to make the Capitals opening night roster in his first NHL training camp, he shook off some early nerves and had three shots on goal, six shot attempts and three hits in 16:23 in ice time in addition to his two secondary assists playing with Ovechkin and Ovechkin's longtime center Nicklas Backstrom.

In the second period, Miroshnichenko worked the puck free behind the net before Ovechkin set up Backstrom in front for a goal that tied the score at 1-1 at 7:38. In the third, he spun to throw the puck in front from the left circle and defenseman John Carlson eventually swept it in past Red Wings goalie Sebastian Cossa to give Washington a 4-1 lead at 16:11.

"Two assists, had pretty good chances," Ovechkin said in assessing Miroshnichenko's game. "I think the first period was emotional for him, but (in) the second one and third, I think that he kind of realized what's happening and I think he had a good game."

Miroshnichenko began working with a tutor this summer to learn English and seemed to understand Capitals coach Spencer Carbery's message after practice Wednesday that he wanted him not to worry about systems and structure and just "go out and compete his butt off and work all over the ice."

Carbery's postgame evaluation of Miroshnichenko's play was, "He was sort of similar to a lot of our players, I would say, as they got better as the game went along."