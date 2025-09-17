Maple Leafs leadership group won't make excuses, takes responsibility for changes

TORONTO -- Auston Matthews, John Tavares and Morgan Rielly sat at a podium in front of dozens of reporters Wednesday, a show of unity at the start of training camp from the Toronto Maple Leafs leadership group.

The common thread on this day?

No more excuses.

"As players, you take responsibility," Rielly said.

Not just for the fact that the franchise has won just two series in the Stanley Cup Playoffs in the past 21 years.

No, the 31-year-old defenseman also was referring to the number of key cogs in the organization who have departed during the past 28 months, whether of their own choice or not.

Indeed, in each of the past three opening press conferences -- including this one -- significant change has been front and center.

In 2023, it was the first training camp for general manager Brad Treliving, who had replaced Kyle Dubas in that role several months earlier.

In 2024, it marked the beginning of the Craig Berube era, the veteran coach having been brought in to take over from the fired Sheldon Keefe.

In each of those cases, then-team president Brendan Shanahan was on hand to address the media. Not this time; he was relieved of his duties after last season.

And Shanahan wasn't the only familiar face missing Wednesday.

Forward Mitch Marner, the fifth-leading scorer in Maple Leafs history with 741 points (221 goals, 520 assists) in 657 games, is now with the Vegas Golden Knights as part of a sign-and-trade July 1.

So much change in recent times. The only thing that hasn't? Toronto's inability to reach a conference final for the first time since 2002.

"You definitely take [the departures] personal, because at the end of the day we didn't accomplish what our goals were," the always matter-of-fact Tavares said, adding that "unfortunately, because of that, change happened.

"We're grateful for the impact [those people] have made on us and the team and where we and the organization are at today. We just have to try to take responsibility and know that you have to be better."