Nylander, Pastrnak to star in Prime Video’s ‘FACEOFF: Inside the NHL’ debut

6-part docuseries will provide inside look at Maple Leafs, Bruins forwards in Oct. 4 premiere

nylander-pastrnak-amazon

© Claus Andersen/Getty Images

By Mike Zeisberger
@Zeisberger NHL.com Staff Writer

TORONTO -- William Nylander was walking his two dogs in Toronto last season when he stopped to watch some kids playing shinny at a local outdoor rink.

When the future William Nylanders noticed the Toronto Maple Leafs forward was watching them, they asked if he wanted to play, an invite he accepted.

As he headed toward his car to get his equipment, one wee lad wanted to know one thing.

“Can we slash you?” the youngster said, causing Nylander to chuckle.

The Swedish forward was obviously entertained by the question.

Just like hockey-crazed viewers will be when they watch Prime Video’s docuseries “FACEOFF: Inside the NHL,” which will launch Oct. 4 with Part 1 of the six-part series focusing on Nylander and his close friend, Boston Bruins forward David Pastrnak.

Nylander has the reputation in these parts of being a laid-back dude who never lets the public behind the scenes at what he’s really like. Now, thanks to the upcoming series, the curtain will be pulled back thanks to Prime to provide an inside look at Nylander; Pastrnak and his teammate, goalie Jeremy Swayman; Colorado Avalanche captain Gabriel Landeskog; Edmonton Oilers captain Connor McDavid and forwards Leon Draisaitl and Zach Hyman; Florida Panthers forward Matthew Tkachuk; Nashville Predators forward Filip Forsberg; New York Rangers captain Jacob Trouba; Vancouver Canucks captain Quinn Hughes; and Vegas Golden Knights forward Jack Eichel, among others.

FACEOFF: Inside the NHL Trailer | NHL on Prime

According to Box to Box Films co-founder Paul Martin, whose company is producing the series, Nylander was one of the first players to be approached about starring in it dating back to the NHL All-Star game in early February. The 28-year-old jumped at the opportunity and said he has no regrets.

“I grew up in Sweden watching documentaries about hockey and learning things about players and the games I didn’t know,” Nylander said during Amazon Prime’s press conference announcing the series on Monday. “I loved those things. So, when given the chance to be part of one, I was in.

“It gives people an inside look at the players.”

Like, for example, Nylander’s seemingly heated exchange with teammate Mitch Marner during the Maple Leafs Stanley Cup First Round series against the Bruins in April, one that had Marner chucking his gloves in frustration.

After telling Marner to “stop whining bro,” a mic’d up Nylander told him to “just (bleepin’) shoot it.”

The incident blew up into a full-blown controversy in Toronto, as such hockey incidents frequently do. The irony: minutes after the final horn sounded, the cameras captured Nylander inside the Maple Leafs dressing room saying they’d already put it behind them.

“We’re all friends here working for the same thing,” he said.

Nylander hopes it's these types of scenes that will give fans a better understanding of their hockey heroes.

“I think everyone is going to see a side of the players they don’t see every day,” he told reporters. “How much preparation and sacrifice that goes into a full season and playoffs is really on display, but also you’ll get a taste of what’s important to each of us away from the ice.”

In Nylander’s case, that includes the longstanding friendship between he and Pastrnak, one that dates back to when they first became teammates with Sodertalje Jr. of the Swedish junior league in 2012-13. Pastrnak, a native of Czechia, was a teenager at the time and credits Nylander with helping him acclimatize to a new country, language and culture when he first came to Sweden to develop his game.

“It was awesome,” Pastrnak told NHL.com last month at the NHL European Player Media Tour in Prague. “Obviously when I came to Sweden, he was the star there, you know. And very super talented.”

When he first arrived in Sweden, Pastrnak said he played a level below Nylander. That didn’t last long.

“He was way better than me at the time,” Pastrnak said. “He was super cool. Then we met. Obviously, my English wasn’t great so we couldn’t talk much. But he was very helpful, trying to help me with English every time, and Swedish and stuff.

“Eventually I moved up to play with him. We obviously weren’t talking much at the time, but we let our play do the talking for us. And I think that’s when we became much closer friends, when we started playing together and liked it.

“We had really good chemistry.”

More than a decade later, both have become NHL stars for their respective teams. Given their relationship, then, Episode 1 is fittingly entitled “Best of Rivals,” spotlighting the Bruins seven-game elimination of the Maple Leafs this past spring.

Asked if there was anything he didn’t like about the episode, Nylander said “only the ending,” referring to his team’s defeat at the hands of the Bruins.

He then broke out into a huge smile.

If the entire series is anything like Episode 1, inquisitive hockey fans will be doing the same.

Related Content

'FACEOFF: Inside the NHL' to give fans unprecedented look at League's biggest stars

Prime Video announces talent for Monday Night Hockey, Coast to Coast

‘FACEOFF: Inside the NHL’ to launch on Prime Video on Oct. 4

Latest News

Sept. 23: NHL Preseason Roundup

O'Connor signs 6-year contract extension with Avalanche

'FACEOFF: Inside the NHL' to give fans unprecedented look at League's biggest stars

NHL Training Camp Buzz: Boldy week to week for Wild with lower-body injury

Prime Video announces talent for Monday Night Hockey, Coast to Coast

Guy Gaudreau serves as guest coach at Flyers practice

Malkin, Letang, fire up Pittsburgh crowd before Steelers home opener

Arniel enjoying ‘smooth transition’ as Jets coach

Flames goalies set for ‘open competition’ in camp after Markstrom trade

Quinn Hughes meets 105-year-old Canucks fan after scrimmage 

Celebrini feels right at home in 1st game in San Jose with Sharks

Sept. 22: NHL Preseason Roundup

Fantasy hockey top 200 player rankings

Fantasy hockey top 100 forward rankings

Fantasy hockey forward point projections

Palat embracing 1st chance to play NHL game in native Czechia with Devils at Global Series

Devils season preview: Markstrom, Dillon, Pesce additions prime New Jersey for playoff push

Color of Hockey: Alvarez hometown hero for RIT women's team