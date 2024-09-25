Sundin rooting for Matthews to top him for Maple Leafs’ all-time goals record

TORONTO -- Mats Sundin has scored the most goals in Toronto Maple Leafs history, but he’s not expecting to lay claim to the honor for much longer.

With Auston Matthews 52 goals behind him at 368, trailing Darryl Sittler by 21 for second, Sundin knows it’s just a matter of time until his record of 420 is broken. And the former center will be cheering for Matthews to pass him.

“It’s nothing I really think about, obviously,” Sundin said at Maple Leafs practice Wednesday. “But I thought my career, my 13 [seasons] with the Leafs (1994-2008) were the most fun of my professional career, beating Darryl Sittler’s record (389) and now obviously Auston is going to beat my record, whether it’s this year or next year, and that’s the way it’s supposed to be.”

Matthews is more than capable of breaking the mark this season; the center scored 69 goals in 81 games last season and scored 60 goals in 73 games in 2021-22.

But what about the all-time NHL goals record? Wayne Gretzky holds that record with 894, but Alex Ovechkin of the Washington Capitals is 41 from tying it. Matthews’ 368 goals have come in 562 NHL games; Ovechkin scored 341 over the same number of games.

Sundin believes that record also is achievable for Matthews at some point.

“I think anything is possible,” Sundin said. “You look at the forwards the Leafs have with [Mitch] Marner and [William] Nylander and [John] Tavares, there is so much talent up front. He’s got all the possibilities to break a lot of records.”