Sabrina Carpenter rocks bedazzled Maple Leafs jersey at Toronto show

The Toronto Maple Leafs look so cute wrapped around Sabrina Carpenter.

The pop singer wore a custom bedazzled Maple Leafs jersey during the Toronto stop of her “Short N’ Sweet" Tour at Scotiabank Arena on Wednesday.

Carpenter wore the sparkly sweater, that featured the No. 24 and her last name on the back, as she sung her hit song “Espresso” during the show’s encore.

After the concert, the singer posted a picture of herself sporting the Maple Leafs sweater on her Instagram story.

The Toronto show was just the second of Carpenter’s 33 shows in North America. She kicked off her tour on Monday at Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio.

Maple Leafs fans will agree that Carpenter has good judgement and taste.

