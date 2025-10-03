Blues season preview: Look to climb loaded Central after playoff berth

How they make playoffs

The Blues started finding their identity last season when Montgomery took over as coach on Nov. 24 after Drew Bannister was fired. They were 9-12-1 when Montgomery took over and he guided them to the second wild card in the West, going 35-18-7 the rest of the way. Improving special teams wouldn’t hurt either; St. Louis was 16th in the NHL on the power play (22.1 percent) and 28th on the penalty kill (74.2). Again, the Central is expected to be extremely competitive again, and it’s going to be difficult to upend its usual suspects (Winnipeg Jets, Dallas Stars, Colorado Avalanche) at the top.

Most intriguing addition

Pius Suter should help bolster the Blues’ depth and production, considering he’s coming off a season in which he set career highs in goals (25) and points (46) with the Vancouver Canucks. St. Louis signed the 29-year-old to a two-year, $8.25 million contract ($4.125 million average annual value) on July 2, and he’s likely to slot in as its second-line center. Suter has yet to spend more than two seasons with any NHL team, including Vancouver, where he played the past two seasons. We’re guessing he’d like to settle in somewhere, and he definitely fills a role for the Blues.

Biggest potential surprise

St. Louis acquired Logan Mailloux from the Montreal Canadiens for forward Zack Bolduc to add to its defense, and the 22-year-old could play a big role on the blue line this season. Mailloux had four points (two goals, two assists) in seven games with the Canadiens last season. He made his NHL debut with them in 2023-24, when he had an assist in one game. Veteran Nick Leddy was placed on waivers, and Torey Krug's NHL career is over after subtalar fusion surgery on his left ankle. Mailloux will have to learn quickly, but the Blues will give him everything he needs to thrive and move up among their defensemen.