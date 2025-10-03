Blues season preview: Look to climb loaded Central after playoff berth

The 2025-26 NHL regular season begins on Oct. 7. Leading up to the season opener, NHL.com is identifying six things to watch for each team. Today, the St. Louis Blues.
Last season: 44-30-8, fifth in Central Division, lost in Western Conference First Round
Coach: Jim Montgomery (second season)
Biggest challenge
Offense. Sure, the Blues hardly struggled scoring last season, when they averaged 3.05 goals per game (13th in NHL). But that dims in comparison to their foes in the always competitive Central Division; the Dallas Stars and Winnipeg Jets each averaged 3.35 goals per game, and the Colorado Avalanche weren’t far behind at 3.33. Forward Robert Thomas had another strong season with 81 points (21 goals, 60 assists) in 70 games, just five points shy from the career-high 86 points he had in 2023-24. But St. Louis will need more from others, including forwards Pavel Buchnevich and Dylan Holloway.