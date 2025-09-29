Binnington aiming to be back in goal for Canada at Olympics

Binnington built on his success coming out of the 4 Nations Face-Off, leading the Blues, eight points out of a wild-card position in the Western Conference going into the break, to the best post-tournament record in the League and into the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

As he prepares for his eighth NHL season in St. Louis, Binnington is the favorite to be Canada's goalie at the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026, hoping to follow the golden path skated by Brodeur in 2002, Roberto Luongo in 2010 and Carey Price in 2014.

"It's very special and it's something I don't take lightly," Binnington said. "Being at the orientation (camp) really set a vision for all of us on what's ahead and the path to get there and what goes into it. I'm really starting to see the vision and the opportunity. It's exciting. It's the same old story of just focusing on what you can control, being the best version of yourself, seeing what you're capable of and seeing where that takes me. That's how I will direct my focus."

Brodeur said he talked to Binnington about this possibility when they were together last summer.

"I mentioned it to him, 'Let's say you perform well, you're going to have all the rights to be the starter at the next event, but it's all about your next performance,' " Brodeur said. "If you're able to stay there and play well for Canada the sky is the limit."

He said he would expand on that advice in advance of the Olympics.

"You have the net now," Brodeur said. "I don't know if he's going to have it, but that was my mentality when I played; until I lose, I'm the guy. So, embrace it as long as you can. I think that's the attitude he's going to have."

Binnington gained a different perspective about the impact of the opportunity in front of him when he returned home to the Toronto area after last season. He said he heard stories about where people were when they were watching the 4 Nations final.

"I have high school buddies who were videoing themselves sitting on the couch with hockey gloves on and helmets on drinking beers, and that's their celebration," Binnington said. "I've watched it a hundred times."

Now imagine what they'll say, the videos they'll make, the stories they'll tell if he plays for gold in Italy?

"I lived for those moments," Brodeur said. "I loved playing for my team, but stepping out of the bubble of New Jersey was awesome for me. I couldn't wait to go there. I think he has that same attitude. Just by the way he performed at 4 Nations I think he's wired the same way."