Binnington aiming to be back in goal for Canada at Olympics

NHL players will participate in the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026 this February, the first time since 2014 the best players in the world will be on the Olympic stage. NHL.com will post a story each Monday to count down to the 2026 Olympics. Today, a look at St. Louis Blues goalie Jordan Binnington, who is hoping to start for Canada.
CALGARY -- Jordan Binnington and Martin Brodeur played a round of golf together in St. Louis a little over a year ago, a time when one of the most pressing sports questions north of the border was who would be Canada's starting goalie at the 4 Nations Face-Off.
Binnington, the St. Louis Blues goalie, was among a handful of candidates mentioned in the national debate, so he and Brodeur, the Hall of Fame goalie who for years made the goalie question in Canada a non-factor, talked about the future and opportunities over 18 holes.
"I was just asking him any question I could think of and he was answering all of them," Binnington told NHL.com at Canada's Olympic Team Orientation Camp last month.
Brodeur's responses were borne out of personal experience.
"When I talked to him it was, 'This is an important time in your career,'" Brodeur said. "It was, 'It's going to define who you're going to be as a goalie.'"
Binnington took it to heart.
He got the net at the 4 Nations Face-Off in February, started Canada's four games and lifted his team to an overtime win against the United States in the championship game with a for-the-ages performance at TD Garden, emphatically ending the national goaltending debate.