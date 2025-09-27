Kakko out 6 weeks for Kraken with broken hand

Kaapo Kakko will be out six weeks because of a broken hand, the Seattle Kraken announced Saturday.

The 24-year-old forward was injured when he was slashed by Edmonton Oilers defenseman prospect Beau Akey at 6:23 of the first period of a 4-1 preseason win on Wednesday. Kakko left the game and did not return; he played three shifts totaling 1:59 prior to the injury.

Acquired by Seattle in a trade with the New York Rangers on Dec. 19, 2024, Kakko had a career-high 44 points in 79 games (14 goals, 30 assists) last season, including 30 points (10 goals, 20 assists) in 49 games following the trade.

The No. 2 pick in the 2019 NHL Draft by New York, Kakko has 161 points (71 goals, 90 assists) in 379 regular-season games, and nine points (four goals, five assists) in 44 Stanley Cup Playoff games.

The Kraken, who finished seventh in the Pacific Division last season and did not qualify for the playoffs, open the regular season on Oct. 9 against the Anaheim Ducks.