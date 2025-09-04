Kraken new alternate jerseys glow in dark, nod to deep sea creatures

The Seattle Kraken got their glow up.
The team released its alternate jersey on Thursday and it quite literally lit up social media.
Kraken captain Jordan Eberle showed off the new threads and their deep-sea creature-like capabilities.
Seattle shows off sharp new sweaters that look great in light or darkness
The Kraken steered into their nickname for the jersey, using the glow-in-the-dark logo as a nod to bioluminescence, the emission of light by a living organism through chemical reaction, commonly found in sea creatures. The team shared that the new sweaters are "inspired by the haunting beauty of deep Pacific Northwest waters."
The "stealth-mode crest," is just one part of the new uniform, however. They also feature "sonar sleeves" with lines replicating sonar pings and the Muckleshoot glow patch, a nod to the Muckleshoot Indian Tribe, the Native people who inhabited the Duwamish and Upper Puyallup watersheds of central Puget Sound.
The jerseys will debut Saturday, Nov. 1, when the Kraken host the New York Rangers and are scheduled to be worn 12 times this season.