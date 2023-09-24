Lind eager to prove he's worthy of full-time role with Kraken

SEATTLE -- Kole Lind is back for his third season with the Seattle Kraken, but he entered training camp with hopes of a full-time role for the first time.

"I'm excited, I'm confident," the forward said. "Obviously, there's a bit of nervousness with it all, but I'm here to prove that I deserve to be here."

Lind, who turns 25 on Oct. 16, was selected by Seattle in the 2021 NHL Expansion Draft from the Vancouver Canucks after being selected in the second round (No. 33) of the 2017 NHL Draft. He played 23 games for the Kraken during their inaugural season (2021-22) but played all of last season with Coachella Valley of the American Hockey League.

He took the demotion in stride and had 62 points (30 goals, 32 assists) in 72 AHL games, then led the AHL in postseason scoring with 31 points (nine goals, 22 assists) in 26 games. He helped Coachella Valley reach the Calder Cup Finals, where it lost to Hershey 3-2 in overtime in Game 7.

"For me, personally, I've kind of been a guy that doesn't sulk, doesn't overthink things," Lind said. "I just go wherever I go and work as hard as I can and try to get a job done. … Sitting around sulking and complaining about it definitely isn't going to help you."

When the playoffs ended, the Coachella Valley coaching staff challenged Lind to work on his speed over the offseason to help him keep up with the pace of the NHL. He trained throughout the summer with a power skating coach in Swift Current, Saskatchewan, and with Coachella Valley assistant Jess Campbell.

Now, Lind said he believes he is ready to play full-time at the NHL level. Seattle coach Dave Hakstol said Lind is in the mix for a roster spot.

"He's got an opportunity to go out and show us every day where he's at and how he can help our team be at our best when we start the regular season," Hakstol said.

Hakstol is mindful of what Lind accomplished in the AHL last season and said that performance, as with all players, will be taken into consideration in his staff's evaluations.

"Whether they were here with us or within our organization or within another organization, we're pretty well aware of where players are coming from," Hakstol said. "[We know] what that might mean for their current performance and where they can take it in the future."

Breaking camp with the Kraken will be no easy task. Ten of their top forwards from last season have returned, leaving only a handful of vacancies. Lind also faces competition from 19-year-old center Shane Wright (19) and 22-year-old forward Tye Kartye, as well as offseason acquisitions, including forward Pierre-Edouard Bellemare and center Devin Shore.

"I think everyone's goal in any league in the world is they want to play in the best one," Lind said. "I'm just doing what I can to prove that I deserve a shot to be here."