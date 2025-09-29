Wild season preview: Tarasenko added to boost forward depth

The 2025-26 NHL regular season begins on Oct. 7. Leading up to the season opener, NHL.com is identifying six things to watch for each team. Today, the Minnesota Wild.

Last season: 45-30-7, fourth in Central Division; lost in Western Conference First Round

Coach: John Hynes (third season)

Biggest challenge

Special teams. The Wild struggled on the power play and penalty kill last season. Their power play ranked 20th in the NHL (20.9 percent) while the penalty kill was 30th (72.4 percent). It won't help that Mats Zuccarello, who's on their top power-play unit, could miss the beginning of the season with an unspecified injury. As for the penalty kill, which has ranked 25th or worse in three of the past four seasons, the Wild need to find a way to get it working again.

How they make the playoffs

The Wild need to make sure the talk of Kirill Kaprizov pending free agency doesn't become a distraction. The forward is entering the final season of the five-year, $45 million contract ($9 million average annual value) he signed Sept. 21, 2021. He's been able to sign a new deal since July 1, but nothing has happened yet. The Central Division is going to be tough again this season and the Wild must be focused on playing a consistent game to qualify for the postseason.