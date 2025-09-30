Kaprizov signs 8-year, $136 million contract to stay with Wild

Kirill Kaprizov signed an eight-year, $136 million contract with the Minnesota Wild on Tuesday. It has an average annual value of $17 million and begins with the 2026-27 season.

The 28-year-old forward could have become an unrestricted free agent after this season. He had been eligible to sign an eight-year contract with the Wild since July 1.

"You guys know I like Minny and everyone knows this," Kaprizov said on Sept. 18 after the Wild's first on-ice session of training camp. "We have a lot of time [to sign]. It's just 2025 and it's one more year I have. I just want to play hockey and focus and win some games and go into [the Stanley Cup] Playoffs] and win there. Just focus on this now."

Kaprizov led the Wild last season with a plus-19 rating and finished second in goals (25) and third in points (56) despite playing just 41 games because of an injury that sidelined him for much of the second half. He returned April 9 and had four points (two goals, two assists) in the final four games of the regular season and nine points (five goals, four assists) in six Stanley Cup Playoff games. Minnesota (45-30-7) was the first wild card in the Western Conference and lost to the Vegas Golden Knights in the Western Conference First Round.

On Sept. 3, Wild owner Craig Leipold said the team and Kaprizov were "not that far off" on a new deal.