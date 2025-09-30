Kaprizov signs 8-year, $136 million contract to stay with Wild

Forward had 56 points in 41 games last season, could have become free agent after season

Kaprizov contract 93025

© David Berding/Getty Images

By NHL.com
@NHLMedia

Kirill Kaprizov signed an eight-year, $136 million contract with the Minnesota Wild on Tuesday. It has an average annual value of $17 million and begins with the 2026-27 season.

The 28-year-old forward could have become an unrestricted free agent after this season. He had been eligible to sign an eight-year contract with the Wild since July 1.

"You guys know I like Minny and everyone knows this," Kaprizov said on Sept. 18 after the Wild's first on-ice session of training camp. "We have a lot of time [to sign]. It's just 2025 and it's one more year I have. I just want to play hockey and focus and win some games and go into [the Stanley Cup] Playoffs] and win there. Just focus on this now."

Kaprizov led the Wild last season with a plus-19 rating and finished second in goals (25) and third in points (56) despite playing just 41 games because of an injury that sidelined him for much of the second half. He returned April 9 and had four points (two goals, two assists) in the final four games of the regular season and nine points (five goals, four assists) in six Stanley Cup Playoff games. Minnesota (45-30-7) was the first wild card in the Western Conference and lost to the Vegas Golden Knights in the Western Conference First Round.

On Sept. 3, Wild owner Craig Leipold said the team and Kaprizov were "not that far off" on a new deal.

"I kind of think we're there," Leipold told The Athletic. "I like to believe when Kirill comes over and gets a sense again for the excitement and the love of the city, I think we'll be moving forward in a good direction."

Selected by the Wild in the fifth round (No. 135) of the 2015 NHL Draft, Kaprizov has led them in points in four of his five NHL seasons and won the Calder Trophy voted as the League's best rookie in 2020-21. He has 386 points (15th in the NHL), and 185 goals (tied for eighth) in 319 games since entering the NHL.

"This will be a huge deal -- likely the biggest in the NHL ever," Leipold said. "There's no better human being or better hockey player or better person than Kirill. I think it will be a good conversation that we'll have with him. I'm very anxious and looking forward to that conversation. I think we'll move quickly after that."

Minnesota opens the regular-season at the St. Louis Blues on Oct. 9.

NHL.com independent correspondent Jessi Pierce contributed to this report

