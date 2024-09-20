Stars season preview: Stankoven, Johnston have Dallas eyeing chance at Stanley Cup

The 2024-25 NHL season starts Oct. 4. With training camps underway, NHL.com is taking a look at the three keys, inside scoop on roster questions and projected lineup for each of the 32 teams. Today, the Dallas Stars.

Coach: Pete DeBoer (third season)

Last season: 52-21-9; first in Central Division, lost in Western Conference Final

3 KEYS

1. Stankoven taking the next step

Logan Stankoven is ready to build off last season, when he made his NHL debut Feb. 24 and made an immediate impact with eight points (five goals, three points) in his first six games. The Stars trust the 21-year-old, who brings an edge and a scoring touch. He finished with 14 points (six goals, eight assists) in 24 regular-season games and eight points (three goals, five assists) in 19 Stanley Cup Playoff games. Stankoven is the latest prospect Dallas has given time to develop, and he showed why that was a good idea.

2. Keep special teams strong

The Stars want to maintain the levels they had last season on their penalty kill, which was eighth in the NHL (82.0 percent) and the power play, which was sixth (24.2 percent). On the power play, it's finding someone to replace the retired Joe Pavelski, who had 21 points on the man-advantage (11 goals, 10 assists), tied for third on the Stars with defenseman Miro Heiskanen. On the penalty kill, they'll miss forward Radek Faksa, who was traded to the St. Louis Blues on July 2. Faksa averaged 2:04 of ice time per game on the penalty kill, highest among Stars forwards. With its depth at forward, Dallas likely will plug the vacancies and keep going.

3. Johnny on the spot (?)

We're using the question mark because we're assuming Wyatt Johnston will move to the top line with left wing Jason Robertson and center Roope Hintz. He'd take the place of Pavelski, who was on the top line the past three seasons and who had Johnston live with his family the past two seasons. Johnston has become the Stars' emerging star, bringing a complete game, a desire to get to the hard areas to score and 65 points (32 goals, 33 assists) in 82 games last season. It would be quite the dynamic top trio.