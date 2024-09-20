Stars season preview: Stankoven, Johnston have Dallas eyeing chance at Stanley Cup

Young forwards expected to take on significant roles, Dumba adds depth on defense

stars_091624

© Michael Martin/NHLI via Getty Images

By Tracey Myers
@Tramyers_NHL NHL.com Staff Writer

The 2024-25 NHL season starts Oct. 4. With training camps underway, NHL.com is taking a look at the three keys, inside scoop on roster questions and projected lineup for each of the 32 teams. Today, the Dallas Stars.

Coach: Pete DeBoer (third season)

Last season: 52-21-9; first in Central Division, lost in Western Conference Final

3 KEYS

1. Stankoven taking the next step

Logan Stankoven is ready to build off last season, when he made his NHL debut Feb. 24 and made an immediate impact with eight points (five goals, three points) in his first six games. The Stars trust the 21-year-old, who brings an edge and a scoring touch. He finished with 14 points (six goals, eight assists) in 24 regular-season games and eight points (three goals, five assists) in 19 Stanley Cup Playoff games. Stankoven is the latest prospect Dallas has given time to develop, and he showed why that was a good idea.

2. Keep special teams strong

The Stars want to maintain the levels they had last season on their penalty kill, which was eighth in the NHL (82.0 percent) and the power play, which was sixth (24.2 percent). On the power play, it's finding someone to replace the retired Joe Pavelski, who had 21 points on the man-advantage (11 goals, 10 assists), tied for third on the Stars with defenseman Miro Heiskanen. On the penalty kill, they'll miss forward Radek Faksa, who was traded to the St. Louis Blues on July 2. Faksa averaged 2:04 of ice time per game on the penalty kill, highest among Stars forwards. With its depth at forward, Dallas likely will plug the vacancies and keep going.

3. Johnny on the spot (?)

We're using the question mark because we're assuming Wyatt Johnston will move to the top line with left wing Jason Robertson and center Roope Hintz. He'd take the place of Pavelski, who was on the top line the past three seasons and who had Johnston live with his family the past two seasons. Johnston has become the Stars' emerging star, bringing a complete game, a desire to get to the hard areas to score and 65 points (32 goals, 33 assists) in 82 games last season. It would be quite the dynamic top trio.

DAL@VGK R1, Gm3: Johnston's second goal wins it in overtime

ROSTER RUNDOWN

Making the cut

With the departures of Pavelski and Faksa, there are forward spots available. That opens the door for Stankoven and Mavrik Bourque, both of whom are expected to be full-time contributors this season. The Stars' biggest offseason moves at forward were re-signing Matt Duchene and Sam Steel, so the roster at that position could look very similar to how last season ended.

Most intriguing addition

Matthew Dumba, who signed a two-year, $7.5 million contract ($3.75 million average annual value) on July 1, will add a physical edge and some offense to the Stars' defense group. The 30-year-old isn’t the same player who set NHL career highs in goals (14), assists (36) and points (50) in 82 games with the Minnesota Wild in 2017-18, but he still has game left; he had 12 points (four goals, eight assists) in 76 games with the Arizona Coyotes and Tampa Bay Lightning last season. Dumba likely will play on the second or third defense pairing. How big of an impact he makes remains to be seen, but this should be a great opportunity for him.

Biggest potential surprise

Lian Bichsel brings great size (6-foot-6, 233 pounds) and a physical edge, and the Stars are high on the 20-year-old defenseman. He began last season with Texas of the AHL and had seven points (one goal, six assists) in 16 games before returning to the Swedish Hockey League. Bichsel will be in the mix for an NHL spot during training camp, and if he doesn't make the opening-night roster it's likely he'll get time with Dallas at some point this season.

Ready to contribute

Bourque played in one regular-season game and one game in the playoffs, Game 6 against the Edmonton Oilers in the Western Conference Final. This season is his best opportunity to latch on and show the Stars what he can do. He did everything necessary in the AHL last season. The 22-year-old led the league with 77 points (26 goals, 51 assists) in 71 games with Texas and won the Les Cunningham Award as the league's most valuable player. It's time for the Bourque show to come to a bigger stage.

Fantasy sleeper

Bourque, F -- He has unproven fantasy potential but could be a surprise performer if he sees regular time in the lineup. Bourque particularly will benefit from exposure to the Stars' strong forward depth. He displayed his production upside last season, leading the AHL with 77 points (26 goals, 51 assists) in 71 games for Texas. -- Anna Dua

PROJECTED LINEUP

Jason Robertson -- Roope Hintz -- Wyatt Johnston

Mason Marchment -- Matt Duchene -- Tyler Seguin

Jamie Benn -- Mavrik Bourque -- Logan Stankoven

Sam Steel -- Colin Blackwell -- Evgenii Dadonov

Miro Heiskanen -- Thomas Harley

Esa Lindell -- Mathew Dumba

Brendan Smith -- Ilya Lyubushkin

Jake Oettinger

Casey DeSmith

Related Content

Inside look at Dallas Stars

3 questions facing Dallas Stars

Top prospects for Dallas Stars

Stars goalie prospect Tiefensee 'on a good path' with guidance from Bishop

Season Previews

Red Wings season preview: Tarasenko, Talbot added hoping to end playoff drought

Avalanche season preview: MacKinnon could be rejoined by Landeskog

Blue Jackets season preview: Evason takes over, seeks to develop young core

Blackhawks season preview: Veterans look to support Bedard in playoff push

Hurricanes season preview: Gostisbehere, Walker bring new look on defense

Sabres season preview: Ruff returns, aims to help end playoff drought

Flames season preview: Huberdeau needs to bounce back

Maple Leafs’ new additions provide Stanley Cup Playoff experience

Laine welcoming opportunity to be part of 'something special' with Canadiens

Ducks season preview: Gauthier, Carlsson seek to add scoring boost

Bruins season preview: Lindholm, Zadorov expected to fill needed roles

Minten eyeing role with Maple Leafs heading into Prospect Showdown

McDavid says loyalty, family, winning key factors in new Oilers contract

Montour taking long view with Kraken after winning Stanley Cup with Panthers

Crosby ‘optimistic’ about signing new contract with Penguins

Hedman feels Lightning still ‘have the team to be a contender’

Reinhart, Panthers 'hungry for more' following Stanley Cup title last season

Laine 'in good spirits' with Canadiens, Suzuki says