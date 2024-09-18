Harley signs 2-year, $8 million contract with Stars

Thomas Harley signed a two-year, $8 million contract with the Dallas Stars on Tuesday. It has an average annual value of $4 million.

The 23-year-old defenseman, who was a restricted free agent, had 47 points (15 goals, 32 assists) in 79 games with the Stars last season. He had four assists in 19 games during the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs.

"Thomas is one of the league’s top young defensemen,” Dallas general manager Jim Nill said. “His performance last season was a testament to the way that he has worked on and off the ice to become a better player. We are looking forward to his continued growth and helping anchor our blueline for many years to come.”

A first-round pick by the Stars (No. 18) in the 2019 NHL Draft, Harley has 53 points (16 goals, 37 assists) in 119 regular-season games, and 13 points (one goal, 12 assists) in 39 career playoff games with Dallas.